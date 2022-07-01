News Top Stories

Rampaging terror groups kill 37 soldiers, 9 policemen, 6 civilians

Posted on

…abduct 4 Chinese miners, several others

Unspecified number of terrorists attacked a mining site at Ajata-Aboki in Gurmana Ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State in daylight operation, killing over 30 soldiers, seven Mobile Policemen and six civilians while four Chinese miners and other residents were abducted. NewTelegraph, yesterday, gathered that scores of other residentswhosustainedvarious degrees of multiple gunshot injuries have been taken to various medical facilities for treatment. Speaking to our correspondent on phone, Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Niger State, Sani AbubakarYusuf Kokki, said: “The terrorists succeeded in kidnapping some Chinese nationals and several others who are currently being held hostage.”

In a swift response, the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has directed the security agencies to go all out to ensure the safe rescue of the kidnapped victims and make sure that none of the terrorists escape. The Co-Convener while narrating the terror unleashed, said: “A large number of heavily-armed and well-equippedterrorists with assorted sophisticated and dangerousweaponsstormed the village on Wednesday by 4pm and headed to a mining site ownedbyexpatriates and started unleashing mayhem on unsuspecting victims.

“As I am talking to you this morning, the death toll has risen astronomically; at present, over 30 soldiers have been discovered in the bush and confirmed dead. “No fewer than seven MobilePolicemenattachedtothe miningsiteandsixothercivilians were gruesomely killed through the ambush.” New Telegraph findings show that the site owned and managed by Chinese nationals has for a very long time become a place of attraction and a good target for criminals, becauseof its“juicyand lucrative disposition.”

“During the deadly encounter, a large number of casualties were instantly recorded as the AK-47-wielding terrorists gunned down their victims at sight, as well as shooting sporadically into the air,” Kokki said, adding: “On getting the wind of the ugly development, the Nigerian Army stationed at nearby Erena swung into actionbyengagingthemfire- forfire; unfortunately, as at yesterday, aboutsixofficerswere gunned down while many others have been wounded through multiple gunshots.” Confirming the attack, Niger State Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, however, noted thatthenumberof casualties frombothsideswereyettobe determined. “A yet to be ascertained number of workers in the mining site, including four Chinese nationals, were reported to have been abducted.”

According to the commissioner, in a statement made available to journalistsyesterday, theNigerState Government commiserated with the heads of security agencies in the state and the families of the slain personnel, assuring that their sacrifices will not go in vain. “Thestategovernmentacknowledged all the efforts of the joint security operatives and that of the communities in the state towards taming the spate of insecurity.” Umar enjoined security personnel not to be discouraged in discharging their duties of protecting citizens against all forms of threats as governmentwillcontinue to be steadfast in providing them with the needed support.

 

