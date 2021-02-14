Rampant insecurity: Senators, ex-IGs blast Security Chiefs

Against the current widespread insecurity in the country, occasioned by attacks by armed herdsmen, banditry and kidnapping, former Inspectors-General of Police and two senators have warned that the nation risks national conflagration except right structures and policies are enthroned to address the issues.

The former IGPs in particular urged security chiefs and top government officials to ensure good governance, protect lives and property, promote national unity and cohesion in the midst of diversity, instead of making incendiary remarks that could stimulate disaffection.

In separate interviews, the quartet of Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe; Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Land Transport, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo; a former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Mr. Donald Iroham and an ex-IGP, who does not want to be named, stated that drastic action must be taken to save the nation from the precipice.

In the last few years, hundreds of people have been killed in Benue, Niger, Taraba and Kaduna states by suspected bandits and herdsmen, besides activities of Boko Haram, while many villages have been depopulated or sacked, just as attacks and kidnapping by suspected Fulani herdsmen persist. But Abaribe, in an interview on the Africa Independent Television, said: “What brought us to this point is the lip service that has been paid to serious intervention in the crises that we have, because these people who are perpetrating this, see themselves as being provided the necessary cover.

So, they go ahead and do what they feel like. “Until that stops, what we will continue to see is a degeneration of the crisis and I don’t know where it is going to lead us. Maybe, as some people have said, we are gradually going to Somalia or Afghanistan.”

The former Inspector- General of Police, mentioned earlier, blamed the protracted security and related problems on absence of strategic leadership and failure to take responsibility.

“There are top government officials appointed into key positions to address these issues. If they are strategic leaders, they should have a strategic approach to these issues.

That is why they are being paid. “If you were appointed to a position in this country at this critical time and you are incapable of doing such a job, you should just resign. In the US, on January 6, when the Capitol was breached and five people were killed, top security officials resigned their job. Why would anyone take and retain a job he doesn’t have the capacity to do?”

On his part, ex-DIG Iroham frowned at divisive and incendiary statements by the like of the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, who claimed that nobody owns the land, arguing that Fulanis have the rights to purchase AK-47 to prevent cattle rustling. “Government officials should promote national interest, as against sectional interest; law and order as against lawlessness.

It beats my imagination that such a statement came from a governor and former minister. Tell me, can anyone from the South barge into a village in Tafawa Balewa and destroy farmland with his herds? “Herds are agricultural produce and economic items to the herdsmen just like yams and vegetables grown in the South are to the farmers here.

They are their source of livelihood and should be protected. What do you think will happen if farmers commence the procurement of AK-47 to protect their farms?” On the solution, Iroham suggested the enthronement of contemporary policies and structures to address the security problems as done in all parts of the world.

“We can have a national policy on ranching, such that ranches are constructed in strategic places in the federation. Nigeria has less than 10 per cent of the cattle in Argentina, yet the Argentines do not have this kind of security problems associated with herdsmen.”

The Vice Chairman of the Land Transport Committee in the Senate, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, wants Nigeria to take governance and contemporary security challenges seriously in the general interest of the nation. With particular reference to the attacks by herdsmen, he said: “When the Ondo State Government gave the register-or-quit order to herders in Ondo forest reserves, some government official read it out of context, but where in any civilized country in this 21st Century is nomadic pastoralism still practiced?”

On how the police can make a difference, he argued: “The police are in charge of our internal security, but are they equipped? The budget of the Nigeria Police Force is an embarrassment when compared with that of the Nigerian Army. One of the reasons the police have not been able to address security threats around the country now is poor equipment and emoluments. They often complain of lack of patrol vehicles.

“Look, I spent 25 years in the UK and I can tell you that an average police station there has a minimum of 10 vehicles, and have access to a standby helicopter that can be used when the need arises. They receive good salaries and five sets of police uniforms given to them by the government, besides life insurance. But in Nigeria, what is the situation? “In many states of the federation, when was the last time a police station was built either by the federal or state government?

Now compare that with the fact that each state governor takes about N800 million security vote every monthabout N48 billion per annum, yet our stations are poorly equipped to respond to security threats.” He said until the NPF is well-maintained and equipped and Nigerians are taught to live peacefully in all states and communities in accordance with provisions of law, our internal security will remain a sham.

Like this: Like Loading...