Ramsey Nouah unveils ‘Verified’, sophomore directorial project

Ramsey Nouah, director of the 2019 ‘Living In Bondage’ remake, is set to direct the production of ‘Verified’, a film project to premiere in 2022. The Nollywood filmmaker unveiled the movie, which borders on women empowerment, at a recent press event. The script behind ‘Verified’ has credits going to Ifesinachi Okoli-Okpagu.

It is produced by Chris Odeh and co-produced by Lasisi Elenu, Ramsey Nouah, and Okoli-Okpagu. For Nouah, the project follows after ‘Living In Bondage’, which recorded the highest opening weekend for a Nigerian film in 2019 by grossing at ₦25.8 million. Nouah, who is considered one of the most sought-after actors in Nigeria, had secured rights to ‘Living in Bondage: Breaking Free’ for a possible remake which was to be filmed in Europe, America, and Nigeria. The news was later confirmed but the film appeared to be in development for three years. In 2018, Nouah stated that his remake had become a sequel, which was later releasedin Novemb e r 2019.

