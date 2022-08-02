Sports

Ramsey signs for Nice

French Ligue 1 side Nice on Monday announced the arrival of Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey a week after the 31-year-old left Juventus with a year left to run on his contract.

Ramsey joined Juve in 2019 as a free agent after spending almost eight years at Arsenal and won the Serie A title in his first campaign in Turin.

Last season, he spent five months on loan at Rangers before helping his country to qualification for this year’s World Cup with a playoff win over Ukraine.

According to various sources, Ramsey has signed a one-year contract with Nice.

He is the fourth signing of the summer transfer window for the South Coast club after French midfielder Alexis from Lokomotiv Moscow, Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka already on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, and attacking midfielder Rares Ilie who joined from Rapid Bucharest.

Nice manager Lucien Favre suggested over the weekend that they were also in the hunt for Leicester City’s keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

