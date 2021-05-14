News

Ranching: Anybody against Southern gov’s position has hidden agenda – Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday vented his anger on Nigerians opposed to the position of the southern governors regarding the ban on open grazing; saying anyone against the ban has a hidden agenda. The governor said his colleagues from the southern part of the country had “towed the right path towards addressing insecurity in Nigeria,” adding that: “Open grazing was no longer feasible in the country due to development and population growth.” The governor spoke during the, ‘Media Week and Communications Day 2021’, organised by the Catholic Diocese held at the Holy Ghost Parish, Makurdi, the state capital. Ortom said: “Nigeria is a great country with great potentials and should, ordinarily, have no business with poverty if only there was guaranteed security for lives and property and the people were allowed to remain stable in their localities to explore opportunities in farming and other ventures.” The governor expressed appreciation to the Church and Muslims in Benue State as well as residents and citizens of the state for remaining supportive of his administration.

Our Reporters

