Ranching: Ebonyi denies receiving N6bn from FG

The Ebonyi State government yesterday said it has not collected any money from the Federal Government for the establishment of cattle ranches in the state. This came after the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said on Channels Television on Wednesday night during an interview that Ebonyi, and three other states of the federation have gotten N24 billion for ranching from the Federal Government.

He listed the four states to include Ebonyi (South-East) Yobe and Katsina (North) and Federal Capital Territory Abuja (North central) and that each of the four states got N6 billion for ranching and other associated purposes. But, the state government yesterday said it had not received any money for ranching purposes in the state.

It noted that it had never at any time received any money for ranching in the state and would not do so as there is no available land for ranching in the state. A statement from Special Assistant to Governor Dave Umahi on Media, Francis Nwaze said “we have received the news making the rounds that Ebonyi State is among the states in the federation that have received the sum of N6 billion each for ranching as attributed to the Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu while responding to questions on Channels Television on Wednesday night and we wish to clarify as follows; “That Ebonyi State Government never at any time received any money for ranching in the state and will not receive any money for the same purpose as there is no available land for ranching in the state. “That should any Ebonyi people opt to engage in personal ranching, the people should see such a venture as a personal decision of such a person who must use his/her land for the purpose.

