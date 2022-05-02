Business

Rand Merchant Bank quotes CPs on FMDQ Exchange

The Board Listings and Markets Committee of the FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ) Exchange has approved the quotation of the Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited N4.50 billion Series 1 and N10.50 billion Series 2 Commercial Papers (CPs) under its N80.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on the Exchange platform.

 

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited is an authorised financial services provider and a subsidiary of FirstRand Group Plc. Rand Merchant Bank offers a comprehensive suite of investment banking products and services; advisory, finance and trading solutions; as well as investment opportunities and fund management to its diverse stakeholders.

 

A statement from the FMDQ noted that these CPs, which are co-sponsored by Standard Chartered Capital & Advisory Nigeria Limited, lead sponsor; Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited, Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, FCMB Capital Markets Limited and FSDH Capital Limited, all Registration Member (Quotations) of the Exchange, shall be availed all the benefits of FMDQ Exchange’s listing and quotation service, including global visibility through the FMDQ Exchange website and systems, governance, credible price formation and continuous information disclosure to protect investor interest, amongst others.

 

“As part of the Exchange’s commitment to continuously leverage technology to foster innovation, transparency, and time-to-market efficiency in its Securities Admission Service, the Exchange, in October 2021, launched its Securities Admission Portal to automate all stages of FMDQ Exchange’s Securities Admission Service from the application filing to the review and approval stages.

 

FMDQ Exchange will continue to provide a dynamic and innovative platform for capital formation, offering institutions the support required to impact their sectors,” FMDQ noted.

 

