Random musings ahead of 2023

Section 14 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, explicitly provides: “It is hereby, accordingly declared that (b) … the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government”. But sadly, the government has been badly found wanting, when it comes to abiding by this cardinal section of the constitution if the situation in the country is anything to go by, even though officials want to insist that things are not as bad as being reported and they have done a lot to rectify the situation.

How dire the situation is across the vast length and breadth of the nation called Nigeria, with its land area of 910,770 Km², makes it the fourth largest country on the African continent, was highlighted in a recently released survey conducted between January 1 and August 21 this year by the Nigeria Security Incidents Tracker by Beacon Consulting. According to the report, a staggering 527 local government areas, out of the nation’s 774 councils, recorded security breaches between January and August 21, 2022, while a total of 3,264 cases of security breaches were recorded in the affected local governments. It further said: The security breaches, according to the report, included terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and cultist attacks.

The data showed that Konduga, a local government area in Borno State, recorded 89 security incidents, leading to the deaths of 172 persons and the kidnapping of 43 persons. For the Abuja Municipal Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory, 81 security breaches took place with 20 killed and 40 kidnapped. In addition, security has been breached 46 times in Chikun Local Government Area in Kaduna State, with 180 deaths recorded and 378 kidnapped. Others are Dikwa with 37 incidents; Gwari recorded 32 incidents; Abeokuta- North recorded 29; Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State witnessed 29 incidents. Kaita in Katsina State and Warri North in Delta State recorded one incident each.

Two incidents were recorded in Shagamu, while Ibadan North East recorded three incidents, to mention a few. According to the data, a total of 22 local government areas in Kaduna State accounted for 236 security breaches in which at least 853 persons were killed and 1,200 were kidnapped. For Borno State, a total of 26 local government areas recorded security upheaval with a total of 596 incidents. This led to the death of 1,942 persons and 288 kidnapped within the period under review. Katsina State witnessed 111 incidents spread across 25 local governments, leading to the death of 369 persons while 260 persons have been kidnapped. Zamfara State experienced a total of 120 total security incidents in 14 LGA. 821 persons have been killed and 359 kidnapped. Similarly, Plateau State experienced security breaches in 16 LGAs 97 times while 472 persons were killed with 145 kidnapped.

The Federal Capital Territory had a total of 126 incidents in the six area councils. This led to the deaths of 55 persons and 118 abductions. Even Lagos State, where such reports have been relatively low, still experienced its own fair share of security breaches with 159 incidents recorded in 20 LGAs, leading to the death of 80 persons and 13 abductions. A total of 98 incidents were recorded in Imo State in 25 LGAs, which resulted in the death of 105 persons and 59 abductions, and Abia State, 40 incidents were reported in 14 LGAs. 89 deaths and 84 abductions were recorded. With such dire statistics of the frightening security situation in the country, it thus begs the question as to how realistic holding next year’s general elections will be under such conditions. Commenting on the Beacon Consulting data, a security and risk management expert, Kabiru Adamu, said: “INEC has the Inter-Agency Committee on Election Security. Their work is to study the threat pattern and then put in place mitigation methods to ensure that there’s no threat that can affect the election.

They should be studying statistics like this and putting in place measures to deter those threats. I am hoping they will be more systematic and strategic in their approach.” Another security expert, Timothy Avele, said: “These figures clearly indicate that there’s fire on the mountain and all hands must be on deck to avert the Somalia situation where there will be a total breakdown of law and order.

There must be visible and deliberate urgent actions to curtail insecurity before security agencies and the military are overwhelmed and turn to calamity before the 2023 general elections.” But predictably, although the body saddled with the responsibility of conducting them, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is reluctant to be as pessimistic as these experts, it has also admitted its alarm ahead of the polls which take place in roughly five months’ time. INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, who expressed the Commission’s apprehension in his remarks at the opening ceremony of election security management training organised by the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja last Thursday.

Professor Yakubu expressed concerns that the responsibility of ensuring the safety and security of voters, election personnel and materials, candidates, party agents, and observers, among others, is becoming challenging, especially as hoodlums and terrorists have target the Commission’s facilities in some states.

Yakubu further noted that though the general elections remain about five months away, there is a need for proactive measures to ensure that the entire country is secure for elections to hold nationwide. This is even as the INEC boss promised to continue to partner with security agencies and all members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), to ensure a safe and secure environment for the 2023 general election. “Ensuring the safety and security of voters, election personnel and materials, candidates, party agents, observers, the media and transporters are enormous. This responsibility has become more challenging in the context of the current security situation in the country.

“I am glad that the Nigeria Police as the lead agency in election security has once again demonstrated its leadership role by convening this Workshop. With about seven months to the next general election, there is time for proactive measures to ensure that the entire country is secure for elections to be held nationwide,” he noted. However, with the polls just around the corner it is very hard to see how the security situation would have improved to the level at which the election can be successfully conducted – but then I might be wrong!

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...