Random Musings: Government agencies and Nigerians

I have already written a number of articles along the lines of ‘Random Mussing’ and this week will be no different with the spotlight focused on two government agencies whose failings are not only affecting millions of their fellow Nigerians, but perhaps more telling is their failure to either come up with solutions or to provide plausible reasons as to why the problems even exist in the first place.

Since October last year, it has now become a common sight to see long queues of vehicles at various petrol stations across the country, as millions of Nigerians have been struggling to purchase Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) more commonly known as petrol. While the sight of queues at petrol stations has been with us for ages dating back to the military area with the social media even jigging our memories with a photo of an old Daily Times publication, dated Tuesday, June 7, 1977 in which then Minister of Petroleum, Col Muhammadu Buhari promised the nation that the scarcity would end the following year! But 46 years later, and with the former senior military officer now the nation’s civilian President, and also Minister of Petroleum Resources, the situation is still very much with us,and has even dragged on for over four months, with no end in sight in spite of the various promises, and even threats made.

When the queues first started surfacing in October, the initial reaction from the government agency concerned, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), was that it was caused by ‘panic buying’ and there was absolutely no cause for alarm as they had more than enough supplies in reserve. We are, however, all wiser to the fact that it was just political talk as there is clearly a major problem with the supply chain of the essential commodity due to the fact that even the NNPCL is facing challenges paying for expensive importation to meet the needs of the domestic market.

This has been exacerbated by the fact that none of the nation’s four refineries are working despite repeated assurances that they would soon come on stream. Incidentally, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), when in opposition before 2015, had repeatedly bashed the then governing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its failure to repair any of the refineries, claiming that fuel subsidy was a scam used to fleece our commonwealth. Ironically, after being in power for almost eight years not only are the refineries still not working but the subsidy regime which was roughly N667 billion annually under the PDP ballooned to over N3 trillion last year.

What, however, is even more surprising is that even though ‘subsidy’ is said to exist many users are no longer buying the commodity at the government acclaimed N169/litre, but anywhere between N230 and N300 – which then begs the question as to where exactly is the subsidy? Last week, news broke that the government had quietly hiked the price of PMS to about N185/litre. But this was quickly shot down by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva who insisted that the government had not approved any hike.

On Tuesday, the government finally woke up from its slumber and decided to face the problem head on with the setting up of a 14-man committee headed by President Buhari to wade into the matter. We can only wait, and see if this committee will finally be able to unravel the logjam and bring succour to millions of Nigerians struggling to buy PMS. Sadly, Nigerians are contending with a double whammy of headaches because while they are grappling with the problem of fuel scarcity, they are now also faced with the prospects of having their hardearned money become worthless with the deadline to change their old notes for the newly redesigned ones just 72 hours away. On October 26 last year (what is it with that month!), the nation was told by the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele that the apex bank would be redesigning some of the local currency.

Some of the reasons given included: 1. To address the issue of individuals who have made currency fraud their main source of income. People who had hidden money they have stolen, for instance, would either find a way to change it by taking the money out or would not need it given the change in the value of the naira. 2. The currency change was also aimed at dealing a fatal blow to the growing kidnapping and ransom industry. 3. The change in the notes would also aid in lowering the rate of inflation. 4. The change in the naira notes will help control the amount of money in circulation. He said change will take effect from December 15, and Nigerians had till January 31, 2023, to exchange their old naira notes with the affected denominations being the N200, N500, and N1, 000 notes.

Unfortunately, despite claims that the apex bank had flooded the commercial banks with enough of the new notes, many Nigerians are still struggling to lay their hands on them. On Tuesday, it was a very rowdy scene at one of the old generation banks in the Agege area of Lagos, when customers forced their way into the banking hall, after being given old notes by the bank’s ATMs.

They demanded to have their money changed to the new notes, pointing out that the deadline was just days away. But bank officials who had a hectic time trying to placate the very irate customers told them they did not have new notes to give them. The scene at that particular bank in Agege is a microcosm of what has been playing out across the country as many Nigerians can still not get the new notes with the CBN insisting that it will not budge on the January 31 deadline! Even this writer only recently saw the new N1, 000 note when it was brought to the office. There are also complaints that the lower denominations (N200 and N500) are virtually non-existent.

However, while banks are not able to give out the new notes, typically money changers who are regular faces at parties and other social events already have them in abundance. At one event last weekend, one such lady did brisk business charging N10, 000 for every N50, 000 she changed. So, nothing has changed in this regard because even with the old notes one could not get new ones at the banks. As things stand Nigerians are battling these two problems brought on largely due to the failure of government agencies, and while the buck passing continues, millions of Nigerians are going through the agony of fighting their double whammies in addition to the already pitiable situation of the country – only God will help us!

