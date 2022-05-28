Random Musings: Theatre of the absurd

A few days ago, millions of Nigerians were once again treated to the theatre of the absurd that the so-called ‘Giant of Africa’ has degenerated to, when a simple case of a government agency trying to apprehend an individual took the traditional and new media by storm for all the wrong reasons.

The government agency in question is the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), while the individual they wanted to pick up for questioning was Rochas Okorocha. Of course, we all know that Okorocha, by any yardstick is just no ‘ordinary citizen’ in the true sense of the word, having been a two-time governor of Imo State, and is currently representing the same state in the nation’s highest legislative chamber – the Senate.

Thus, the anti-graft agency came with a Coaster bus ostensibly to convey the senator to their office; we all know this is not the manner most suspects are taken to the EFCC office. By the way, the 109 members who occupy the hallowed chambers call themselves ‘distinguished’. According to the Cambridge Dictionary, “distinguished is used to describe a respected and admired person, or their work.” Sadly, what was exhibited on Tuesday was a far cry from this, and in fact, did not do any justice to the word. Please do not get me wrong, I also have issues with the way the EFCC carried out the exercise of which I will still get to; but for a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to not only snub a legitimately setup government agency, which incidentally was given the green light by the same chamber he sits in 18 years ago, is frankly despicable.

For me, though what was even more galling about the whole episode was the fact that the man, who is aspiring to become president of this country, did not see anything wrong in his action, and even tried to elicit sympathy by putting everything out on social media.

Thus, millions of people were treated to ‘live’ video, while someone also provided audio coverage as the clearly flustered former Imo State number one citizen paced around his palatial living room, before finally ending up on the marble floor of his bedroom, praying to the Almighty for some form of salvation from his ordeal. When all attempts by the EFCC operatives to get the former governor to open his doors and walk out to meet them failed, they climbed onto the roof and broke the Plaster of Paris ceiling, in order to finally get into the house. And one voice can be heard saying: “They (EFCC operatives) are breaking the roof.” On his part, the Senator, calling into a national television to state his own side of the story, had pointed out that he had asked the EFCC to allow him leave his house in order to attend screening for the presidential candidates of his party – the All Progressives Congress – after which he will honour their invitation.

In an effort to position themselves in good stead in the aftermath of the media storm when the news of the incident broke out, the EFCC explained its own side saying it was “because he refused to honour invitations after jumping administrative bail.” The EFCC’s Head, Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren in a statement said: “Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today May 24, 2022, arrived at the Maitama, Abuja home of a former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, to effect his arrest. “The move followed the refusal of the former governor to honour invitations after jumping the administrative bail earlier granted him by the Commission. “EFCC had on January 24, 2022 filed a 17-count criminal charge bordering on diversion of public funds and properties to the tune of N2.9 billion against Okorocha.

“The case was assigned to Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja but attempts to arraign Senator Okorocha were twice stalled owing to the absence of the ex-governor who evaded service of processes. “At the last adjourned date, March 28th, 2022, Justice Ekwo before adjourning until May 30th, 2022, had warned that it was “the last adjournment I shall grant in this matter. “In the circumstances, the Commission is left with no option but to effect the arrest of Senator Okorocha and bring him to trial.” As much as the EFCC had good grounds to take action, I still believe that there were better ways they could have handled it, without all the ensuing drama that lasted close to nine hours.

Since the senator had said he was going for screening, they could have waited at the venue to pick him up after the exercise or even just waited it out in front of his house. However, whatever the pros and cons of the incident that transpired last Tuesday, it did not paint the nation in any good light.

The dust was yet to settle on the Okorocha ‘Nollywood blockbuster’ when a fresh scandal involving another ‘distinguished’ senator broke. The lawmaker representing Anambra- North senatorial district, Stella Oduah was accused of not completing the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme. The NYSC said this in a letter marked NYSC/DHQ/PPRU/783/Vol III. In a letter by the Director-General of the NYSC, which was signed on his behalf by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, the agency said Oduah commenced her NYSC programme in 1982 but absconded.

The letter was in response to an inquiry by a group known as the Concerned Anambra North PDP Stakeholders. The letter read in part: “In response to your request, we wish to state that the facts of the matter remain as follows: Stella Adaeze Oduah was mobilised for national service in 1982/1983 service year and deployed to Lagos State. “After the orientation course, she absconded and never completed the national service.

The consequence of this is that she is not qualified for the issuance of the certificate of national service.” Section 2 (1) of the NYSC Act makes it obligatory for every Nigerian who graduates to “make himself available for service for a continuous period of one year from the date specified in the call-up instrument served upon him.” Incidentally, in 2011 she was appointed Minister of Aviation on July 4, 2011, which raises questions as to how Oduah’s failure to complete her NYSC escaped the scrutiny of agencies like the Department of State Services (DSS), which usually vet ministerial nominees.

In her CF001 forms submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission in 2019, Oduah claimed that she completed her NYSC but her certificate was missing along with other credentials. But her claim should still have easily been checked by those vetting her for the position she was to be appointed. What or if anything will come out of this is anyone’s guess but these two incidents within the space of 24 hours are only the norm in the theatre of the absurd that Nigeria has become. Unfortunately they will definitely not be the last!

