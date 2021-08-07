Random thoughts on Team Nigeria’s journey at Tokyo 2020

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games even before the start was labelled an unusual games and that was exactly how the results played out. COVID-19 forced the postponement of the games from last year till now and the same thing caused restrictions which stopped many stakeholders from taking part in the games. The final of the 100m is enough to show the open nature of the games. Italian sprinter, Lamont Jacobs, with a time of 9.80secs was the surprise winner in a race that could have gone to any of the starters in the final. Nigeria’s Enoch Adegoke was also in the 100m final but he pulled his muscle and could not finish the race he started brilliantly.

In women’s football, dominant team, the USA, struggled to grab the bronze medal in the event they have ruled for over two decades. Sprint events were surprising too as Jamaicans took gold, silver and bronze in the women’s category while the Americans could not manage bronze also in the men’s event. Canadian, De Grasse, ran through two American sprinters to win the 200m men’s event.

A Namibian, Christine Mboma, won silver in the women’s 200m event and she was humble enough to express shock about the feat she achieved in Tokyo. “It’s my first Olympics and I came to learn but found myself in the final and somehow I won the silver. I did not expect this but I thank God that at an event I came for exposure, I won a precious silver medal. I will always cherish this moment,’’ she said.

Just like Mboma, I was expecting Nigerian athletes to rise up to the occasion in Tokyo because of the openness in many of the major events but this never happened due to their illiteracy, greed and poor exposure. An evaluation of Team Nigeria’s journey in Tokyo shows that sheer determination and hard work earned two athletes and the country two medals while hard luck, poor attitude and indiscipline also affected Team Nigeria’s chase for medals.

It was a shock that captain of Team Nigeria Aruna Quadri, in his very first match, declined the choice of coach by the ministry and distracted himself such that he lost to a player he was supposed to beat with ease and equal his Rio 2016 record of last eight appearance. It was absurd because no athlete has the right to choose a coach for the country and besides, Segun Toriola has the pedigree to be in charge of the national table tennis team no matter how one looks at it. Then there was crisis here and there in the Team Nigerian camp.

Ten athletes were barred from taking part for their failure to complete the three out-of-competition dope test. This was a big issue but truth is the athletes in question should have written to the world athletics body about their availability to have the test and readiness to be in Tokyo.

They do not have managers and perhaps ignorant of what to do but sad enough, the crisis in the AFN did not allow those who could have saved the situation to address it. It is a shame but the AFN and the athletes should share the blame 50-50. Tobi Amusan had a very close shave in the 100m women’s hurdles in which she came fourth, Adegoke pulled muscle in the 100m final that he could have earned a medal and wrestler Odunayo Adekuoroye, leading 8-2, had a ‘workplace accident’ to lose in the 57kg women wrestling event. These are clear areas where luck prevailed.

Team Nigeria was unlucky not to have earned medal though these three athletes but they are still promising to make the nation proud in future. Ese Brume and Blessing Oborududu deserve huge praise for boosting the image of the country to be in the medals table but the ultimate gold that could bring out the country’s anthem was not earned. To win a medal or take part in the final at the Olympic Games is not an easy feat in a competition where 206 countries are on parade. The expectations of Nigerians are too high and this is another issue entirely.

It is expected that Nigeria should win everything even with the little resources below average facilities in the country. There is need to understand the complex nature of global events where only the best of the best are on parade. Tokyo 2020 Olympics was not bad for the country in terms of events but it could have been better with luck on the side of the country. No doubt, there are plenty of lessons to be learnt and preparations for the next games should start now. I mean immediately!

