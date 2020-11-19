Sports

Rangers give Salisu Yusuf 2-year contract

Rangers International of Enugu have given coach Salisu Yusuf a two-year contract after he was not given a fresh deal by the Nigeria Football Federation to handle Super Eagles. Salisu was seconded to the Coal City by the Nigeria Football Federation NFF to assist them in the Nigeria Professional Football League after a difficult start and his assistance seemed to please the management of Flying Antelopes squad Information gathered from Enugu revealed that the new deal which includes an official house and car, has therefore effectively ended Yusuf’s time with the Super Eagles.

It was further learnt that the former Enyimba and Kano Pillars coach, who has served out a ban for receiving cash from undercover journalists three years ago, did not get a new deal when his boss, Gernot Rohr, got one before the 2018 World Cup.

In Yusuf’s absence, the Super Eagles have struggled to impress so much so that their qualification for the AFCON in 2022 has been delayed after they failed to beat lowly-ranked Sierra Leone home and away. Yusuf, who led the home-based Eagles to reach the final of the 2018 CHAN in Morocco, has previously handled Lobi Stars, FC Taraba United and El Kanemi Warriors in the

