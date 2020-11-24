Sports

Rangers hit Abakaliki for close camping

A delegation of forty players, technical team and backroom staff of the ‘Flying Antelopes’, Rangers International F.C under the technical leadership of former Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf, will be hitting the Ebonyi State capital, Abakaliki on Monday, November 23, 2020, for a one-week close camping exercise to fine tune the squad for the start of the 2020/2021 NPFL season.

 

Coach Salisu expressed optimism ahead of the season while describing the camping exercise in Abakaliki as one that will enable him and his assistants to have a closer look at the players that will defend the colors of the club as they target a double in the coming season.

 

“Sincerely, with what I have seen of the players since we resumed, I believe we shall make our fans very happy at the end of the season.

 

As we go for the one-week close camping in Abakaliki, it will give us ample opportunity to do the finishing torch to the team we are building to fly our flag very high,” said the vastly experienced gaffer.

 

Captain of the Enugu side, Tope Olusesi, said, “The pre-season will continue in Abakaliki and I believe it will give the players enough time to create the understanding needed to challenge for both the Aiteo and league trophies in the coming season.”

 

While in the ‘Rice City’, Abakaliki, Rangers will engage some teams in friendly games with fellow NPFL side, Dakkada expected to be among the teams.

