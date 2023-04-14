Rangers management raises players’ motivation level

As a measure to bring out the very best in its playing staff ahead of the remaining fixtures of the 2022/2023 NPFL Abridge season, the management of Rangers International is taking the motivation of the players to the next level by approving and facilitating the payments of match bonuses immediately after a game. Administrative Secretary of Rangers, Ferdinand Ugwuarua, made this known during the week while taking a look into the MatchDay 14 fixture against visiting Niger Tornadoes in Awka. “We are not leaving anything to chance in getting our players properly motivated for the remaining matches of the season he said. “On management’s part, it was agreed to make available to the players, their match bonuses at the venue of the matches which started with the game we played in Akure just as there are individual awards while bonuses for wins on the road have also been raised.” He further said that the management was working in tandem with the technical crew to fashion out more motivational packages that will help the team achieve its set target of picking a ticket to the season-ending Super 6 playoff from where it will achieve the ultimate goal of playing continental football next season.
