Rangers slam $10 Million on Aribo

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya GAROUA, CAMEROON Comment(0)

Following his outstanding performance in the ongoing Scottish Premier League, season champions, Glasgow Rangers have slapped a whopping $10 million on Nigeria’s Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo. Aribo has been an important figure in the Gers team this season but the club is ready to listen to offers for the skillful player.

 

The report suggests that the English Premier League side, Crystal Palace, have indicated interest and will make a deal happen as Patrick Vieira looks for a replacement for Conor Gallagher, who will return to his parent club Chelsea for next season.

 

Aribo has been a revelation for Rangers since he joined in 2019 from Charlton Athletic and he has won games for the club in his commanding midfield role. He certainly would leave a big hole in the Gers’ team if he were to leave the club.

 

 

