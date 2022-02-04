Rangnick has turned Man United into a laughing stock – Former Chelsea star, Cundy

*Says players don’t want him

Former Chelsea star, Jason Cundy has said that Manchester United players do not want their manager, Ralf Rangnick and his style at the club.

Reports in England suggest that there is a brewing crisis at Manchester United as the players have ‘no belief’ in Ralf Rangnick.

Ever since he replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford nothing has really changed at the club.

Reports claim that the rift in the dressing room at Old Trafford has led to as many as 11 stars wanting out of the club.

And Cundy believes the Manchester United squad have no confidence in the manager.

“You can tell they don’t believe in the manager,” Cundy told The Sports Bar. “In my experience, players have never gone out not to try.

“What you do have is a lack of belief in the manager and lack of belief in what he is trying to achieve.

“[They were] two different sides. Wolves under Bruno Lage are well coached and know exactly what he’s doing. Okay, they are not the most exciting side in the world, but they totally bossed the game.

“Wolves bossed Man United at Old Trafford. It should have been more than 1-0.

“You look at those two teams [against Wolves] and one team believed their manager. It isn’t just Rangnick’s fault.”

Former Chelsea and Tottenham defender, Jason Cundy, has said that Manchester United have become a laughing stock under Ralf Rangnick.

England star Jesse Lingard came out yesterday to swiftly refute Rangnick’s claim that he (Lingard) had asked for time off to clear his headspace.

Addressing the press on Thursday ahead of Manchester United FA Cup clash with Middlesbrough on Friday, Rangnick said the 29-year-old had requested time off to clear his head after the club blocked his move to Newcastle or Everton.

But the player publicly contradicted the interim manager.

And Lingard is not the first United player to do this under Rangnick. Anthony Martial was also forced to clarify his absence after being left out of the Red Devils squad in recent weeks.

And Cundy believes these incidents are turning the club into a laughing stock.

“…I feel for Lingard… One thing that is really interesting is that on one side of the argument, the manager is saying he [Lingard) has asked for a time off but the player absolutely and completely refutes anything like that…the club is in shambles,” he said.

“This is shambolic. This will never happen to Alex [Ferguson]. Imagine one player saying one thing and Sir Alex coming out to say another. The club is a laughing stock. Yes, it is…”

