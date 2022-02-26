Sports

Rangnick: Rashford’s ‘not happy’ with performances for Man Utd

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said striker Marcus Rashford is not happy with his performances but added that the England forward is in top form during training.

Rashford has only scored twice since the end of October.

Rangnick dismissed any notion of Rashford still suffering the after-effects of post-Euro 2020 shoulder surgery.

“He is definitely not injured,” said Rangnick.

“We have spoken a lot about Marcus in the last couple of weeks. I am pretty sure he is not happy with his performance right now but it doesn’t help if we discuss that every week and talk about our thoughts about what it might be.”

Rashford has only scored five goals all season – his lowest tally in a season is the nine in his breakthrough 2015-16 campaign when he only made 18 appearances.

Rashford started Wednesday’s Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid but was heavily criticised for his performance and received two out of 10 for his 75-minute effort from the French newspaper L’Equipe.

His replacement on the night, Anthony Elanga, scored United’s equaliser.

Rangnick feels 24-year-old Rashford is in a similar situation to the one forward Jadon Sancho found himself in a few weeks ago, when good performances in training were not being repeated in matches.

“Right now he is trying to find his best possible shape and performance and we just try to give him helping hands with everything we can,” said Rangnick.

“We show him video footage and speak with him regularly. In training he is in top form, that’s why I decided to play him.

“Now it’s about having that transformation from training performance to the competition in the league. This is the next step he has to take.

“We had a very similar situation with Jadon six or seven weeks ago. He is the best example of what can happen. It’s the player himself who has to perform and get the best out of his own performance.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ex-athlete Brown Ebewele dies

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

A former Nigerian athlete and ex-Commisioner for Sports in Edo State, Brown Ebewele, is dead.   Our correspondent learnt that Ebewele, who was popularly called ‘Juju man’, died on Friday at a hospital in Warri, Delta State after a brief illness.   The former Olympian led Team Edo to the 20th National Sports Festival. Ebewele, […]
Sports

Report: Barca plotting summer move for Bernardo Silva

Posted on Author Reporter

  La Liga giants Barcelona are looking to sign Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva in the summer transfer window, according to reports from The Telegraph. The report claims that the Catalan giants are targeting Silva and are willing to look into a player-plus-cash deal for former City target Nelson Semedo. The 25-year-old joined City three […]
Sports

France to allow up to 5,000 fans watch sport in stadiums  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Stadiums will re-open to fans in France from July 11 as the country continues to lift coronavirus restrictions. Up to 5,000 fans will be allowed in arenas to watch live sport – a figure that may increase later in the summer, reports the BBC. It means football’s French Cup and League Cup finals could […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica