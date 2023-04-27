Rangnick Supports Nagelsmann For Tottenham Job

Former Manchester United interim boss, Rangnick rates Tottenham as a club with huge potential and believes it could be an ideal next step for former Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann.

Having won plenty of admirers during successful spells with Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig before leading Bayern to the Bundesliga title last season, Nagelsmann has impressive credentials considering he is only 35 years old.

Speaking to German broadcaster, Sky Sport about Spurs and Nagelsmann, Rangnick said: “It can be a very, very exciting story. There is room for improvement, a lot of room for improvement, and yet this is not a club where you’re expected to finish in the top one, two, or three right away.”

Rangnick is working as head coach of the Austria national team, but he has significant behind-the-scenes experience in the club game as a sporting director and knows Nagelsmann will need support should he be installed at Tottenham.

Regarding Nagelsmann, Rangnick said: “If Tottenham really wants him, then I think it would be important if a sporting director was still there to support him.”

Rangnick added: "I think Tottenham is an exciting club in many ways. They probably have one of the most modern, beautiful stadiums in the world at the moment. They have one of the best training centers around, and [chairman] Daniel Levy, who has been leading the club for many, many years. Spurs have conceded 51 goals in the Premier League this season, exceeding their expected goals against (xGA) figure of 41.83 by 9.17. The xGA figure reflects the quality of the opposition team's chances and likelihood of scoring from those opportunities. They sit seventh in the table as a result, having conceded the most goals of all among the Premier League's 14 highest-placed teams.