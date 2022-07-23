Sports

Ranking Aribo and Nigeria’s top 6 midfielders in the world today

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

On the Southampton man’s 26th birthday, GOAL grades the Super Eagle star alongside his midfield compatriots

6.Innocent Bonke
The Lorient midfield man is an old-fashioned midfield destroyer who offers little else in possession. At 26, it remains to be seen if Bonke adds to his skill set but the likelihood appears slim. Super Eagles supporters are yet to see him extensively, but the recurring injuries to Wilfred Ndidi mean the ex-Malmo player is likely to get more invites to the national team.

5 Frank Onyeka

Just about edged by the next name on our list is Onyeka who had a decent first half of the season at Brentford last season before an underwhelming New Year ensued. While the former Midtjylland man has shown bits of his quality in the green jersey, greater consistency is required for club and country to have an even bigger role under Jose Peseiro going forward.

4 Peter Etebo

A debut Premier League season on loan at Watford was marred by a long-term injury that limited Etebo to just nine appearances (four starts) in 2021/22. The Stoke City man missed the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon but has since returned to the Super Eagles, playing a significant part in last month’s 10-0 annihilation of Sao Tome and Principe. His characteristics mean his skill set will prove to be valuable under Peseiro.

3 Wilfred Ndidi

Ideally ranked as Nigeria’s number one midfielder, injuries have slowed down the Leicester City man in the last few months. Thus, Ndidi ranks no higher than third in this grading, supplanted by Joe Aribo and Alex Iwobi. Of course, a clean bill of health could see the erstwhile Genk player regain his spot as the in-controvertible top Super Eagles midfielder.

  1. Joe Aribo

The birthday boy has progressed over the last few years, with his time at Rangers culminating in a domestic cup success and European final. Now at Southampton, Super Eagles fans will hope to watch the versatile 26-year-old strut his stuff weekly in the Premier League.

Despite his enviable skill set, Aribo has never truly shown his best form for the national team, largely an upshot of saddling the ex-Rangers man with more defensive responsibilities in a midfield pairing.

  1. Alex Iwobi

While some observers will consider Iwobi a strange inclusion, the Everton man has played in central midfield consistently for the Toffees and the Super Eagles in the last few months. The former Arsenal man has appeared reborn under Frank Lampard, earning the trust of the past Derby County and Chelsea boss to deliver a series of strong performances. He was utilised in midfield in Nigeria’s last two competitive international games against Sierra Leone and Sao Tome, indicating a possible shift to this role under Peseiro.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

6th Adamu Yola Gombe South Unity Cup: All-Stars reinforce team with Bare City ex-coach

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Lukman Shuaibu, the ex- Coach of Bare United who finished second in last year’s Adamu Yola Gombe South Unity Cup has sealed a two-year deal with All Stars FC of Kaltungo, as the 2021 edition of the tournament gathers momentum. Shuaibu cited a change of environment as the reason for his decision.   “Actually, I […]
Sports

NPFL: Adamu Hassan rejoins Nasarawa United

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Kano Pillars attacker, Adamu Hassan, has rejoined his former club, Nasarawa United Football Club, ahead of the new season. Hassan was unveiled in Lafia by the Nasarawa United club manager, Solomon Babanja. According to a statement made available to the press through the club’s Media Officer, Echelon Amos, Babanja described the player as […]
Sports

NBA, ExxonMobil Foundation, Africare donate sanitisers, handwashing stations to 30 ‘Power Forward’ schools in Abuja

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

  As part of the Power Forward programme, ExxonMobil Foundation, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Africare, a leading non-governmental organisation (NGO) committed to addressing African development and policy issues, have donated 30,000 masks, 90 new handwashing stations and hand sanitisers to 30 Power Forward schools in Abuja.   The handwashing stations will reach 35,000 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica