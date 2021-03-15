Ransom payment, negotiation fueling insecurity, says Northern elders

Our Reporter

Some Northern elders have advised against payment of ransom to, and negotiation with suspected kidnappers, saying the development was exacerbating the state of insecurity in the country.

This was as they alleged that the worsening security situation may spiral out of control, if decisive steps were not immediately taken to reverse the trend.

The patriots, who articulated their position under the auspices of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, charged the military and security agencies to up their game, with a view to restoring peace and order to the country.

In a statement, Monday, the Northern elders commended President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring that negotiation with kidnappers was not a policy of government.

“We write to decry the rising state of insecurity in the North East in particular, and Northern Nigeria at large,” the elders said.

They vowed never to be silent in the face of the worsening insecurity in their region, given that farmers were not accessing their farms anymore, besides the fact that residents hardly sleep with both eyes closed.

“We observed that the insecurity in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states is getting worse by the day. As a matter of fact, it has degenerated in last one month to a point of very serious concern.

“We are sure that this has been so because Mr President is not getting the correct briefings from those he entrusted with security.

“The ugly security development has made farmers not to go to the farms anymore. We feel Mr President should know this,” the elders noted.

