News

Ransom payment, negotiation fueling insecurity, says Northern elders

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Our Reporter

Some Northern elders have advised against payment of ransom to, and negotiation with suspected kidnappers, saying the development was exacerbating the state of insecurity in the country.
This was as they alleged that the worsening security situation may spiral out of control, if decisive steps were not immediately taken to reverse the trend.
The patriots, who articulated their position under the auspices of Northern Elders for Peace and Development, charged the military and security agencies to up their game, with a view to restoring peace and order to the country.
In a statement, Monday, the Northern elders commended President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring that negotiation with kidnappers was not a policy of government.
“We write to decry the rising state of insecurity in the North East in particular, and Northern Nigeria at large,” the elders said.
They vowed never to be silent in the face of the worsening insecurity in their region, given that farmers were not accessing their farms anymore, besides the fact that residents hardly sleep with both eyes closed.
“We observed that the insecurity in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states is getting worse by the day. As a matter of fact, it has degenerated in last one month to a point of very serious concern.
“We are sure that this has been so because Mr President is not getting the correct  briefings from those he entrusted with security.
“The ugly security development has made farmers not to go to the farms anymore. We feel Mr President should know this,” the elders noted.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Teaching Union wants schools closed as part of England lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  A teaching union is calling for schools to be closed as part of England’s second lockdown, claiming they are a “major contributor to the spread of coronavirus”. On Saturday, the prime minister said schools, colleges and universities will remain open between November 5 and December 2 when the rest of the country shuts down again, reports […]
News

Coronavirus cases pass one-million mark in Africa

Posted on Author Reporter

  “Aggressive and bold” action is needed as Africa’s coronavirus cases pass the one million mark, according to the African Union (AU) body dealing with the pandemic. It says South Africa – where testing has been widespread – accounts for more than half of all cases. Tanzania’s lack of data meanwhile is a “concern” for the […]
News

COVID-19: How we’ll conduct Edo, Ondo polls – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the policy it developed on the conduct of elections during coronvirus would assist in the conduct of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, who appeared at the media briefing of Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, said the policy had been test run […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica