Ransom payment’ll ‘prosper kidnapping’, says Buhari

President Muhammmadu Buhari has warned against payment of ransom for release of abducted persons, saying doing so will ‘prosper kidnapping’ in the country. Reacting to the release of 279 girls abducted by bandits from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State yesterday, the President called for greater vigilance from the people to avert future occurrence. According to a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President expressed “overwhelming joy” over release of the abducted female students.

Reacting to the development, the President said: “I join the families and people of Zamfara State in welcoming and celebrating the release of these traumatized female students.” Buhari was excited that their ordeal came to a happy end without any incident, adding that “being held in captivity is an agonizing experience not only for the victims, but also their families and all of us.”

While celebrating the release of the students, the President called for greater vigilance by the people so that human intelligence could be collected early enough to nip the bandits’ plans in the bud. He warned that the time has come to reverse, completely, the grim and heartbreaking incidents of kidnapping. While urging the Police and the Military to go after the kidnappers, Buhari warned that “ransom payments will continue to prosper kidnapping.”

It would be recalled that about 300 schoolgirls were abducted by gunmen from the Zamfara school last Friday. As at yesterday, 279 of them have been released by their abductors after days of negotiations between the government and the bandits. It was not clear whether any money was paid for their release by the state government, but the President has consistently warned against paying ransom

