Rape: AGN didn’t give me suspension letter –Moses Armstrong

Embattled Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong, says he wasn’t given a suspension letter by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN). The guild suspended the movie star after he was arrested in June for allegedly raping a minor.

He was said to have committed the act with a 16-year-old girl about three years ago. The alleged victim, who was said to have been schooling outside Nigeria, returned to the country months ago and petitioned the wife of the Akwa Ibom state governor with respect to the rape allegation.

Armstrong was also charged with rape, intimidation, conspiracy, and supplying of drugs or instruments to procure abortion. He was sent to prison. The AGN had said Armstrong will remain suspended pending when the police round up the investigation on the matter.

The movie star, however, violated the AGN suspension order after he returned to a movie set shortly after he was granted bail. Speaking with Premium Times, Armstrong said he is yet to receive a letter from the AGN with respect to the suspension. “I wasn’t given any such letter.

The national president of the body has not called me, even after my release from prison,” he said.

 

