Rape allegation against my husband, politically motivated, says ex-lawmaker’s wife

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

Wife of a Peoples D e m o c r a t i c Party (PDP) chieftain, Mrs. Abimbola Omotoso, has accused the Ekiti State government of plotting to tarnish the image of her husband, Hon. Samuel Omotoso, with “cooked up false rape charges”.

 

Omotoso was a lawmaker who represented Oye Constituency II in the state House of Assembly.

 

Abimbola alleged that the government was using a housemaid, who had lived with them for over five years to achieve the sinister motive.

 

But the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Wale Fapohunda, said the matter was being handled by the police and that it would be hasty to preempt police investigations.

 

However, speaking with journalists in Ado- Ekiti yesterday, Abimbola exonerated her husband of rape.

 

According to her, the family of the maid, especially the mother, has even given testimony absolving the former lawmaker of rape.

 

She said: “The allegation is untrue. It was politically-motivated just like many others made against my husband in the past. I wonder when he will be allowed his freedom to private life, devoid of incessant political harassment from the present state government.

