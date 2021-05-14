Metro & Crime

Rape allegation: DPP stalls Baba Ijesha’s possible bail

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Lagos State Ministry of Justice had stalled any possibility of releasing Olanrewaju James popularly known as “Baba Ijesha” on bail based on criminal charges he had to answer to.
The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Friday disclosed this to journalists in his office at the Police Public Relations Office, Oduduwa, GRA, Ikeja.
Adejobi, in a statement earlier, said that Baba Ijesha, a popular Nollywood actor, was arrested for defiling a minor.
He said that the DPP advised the police to still detain Baba Ijesha because the case against him according to legal advice was sexual assault by penetration pending when he would be charged to court.
“Invariably sexual assault is more or like defilement too considering the age of the survivor.
“So, Baba Ijesha is being kept with the police not by our own power, but because of the legal advice from the DPP pending when Baba Ijesha’s case will be charged to court.
“If the DPP had advised us to release Baba Ijesha, we would have released him,” the spokesperson said.
According to Adejobi, Baba Ijesha’s offence was initially bailable based on the statement that his arrest was based on indecent assault which is a bailable offence.
“However, after the DPP looked into the case file, the police was advised not to release Baba Ijesha on bail pending when he will be charged to court.
“The DPP said that there are number of cases Baba Ijesha will be charged for particularly sexual assault by penetration which is a serious offence,” he said.
In addition, Adejobi said that police cells were well managed and decongested to avoid overcrowding inmates.

