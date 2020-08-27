Metro & Crime

Rape: FIDA seeks creation of family courts

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comments Off on Rape: FIDA seeks creation of family courts

International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) has advocated the establishment of a Family Court in Kaduna State to fast track the prosecution of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) cases. The state Chair of the association, Zainab Atoba, made the call yesterday when FIDA paid a courtesy call on Governor Nasir el-Rufai. She said the proposed court would promptly handle cases of rape, defilement, wife battery, child abuse, child labour and marriage issues. The FIDA chair disclosed that the regular courts were burdened with too many cases and ‘’they can hardly give us what we want and in good time”.

Atoba also suggested that Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC) should be created in at least every Primary Health Centre in Kaduna State if possible, or in all the 23 local government areas. She said: “We also call for the establishment of more Sexual Assault Referral Centres in Kaduna State as this will allow for purposes of proximity. We have people who have cases of rape, defilement and other GBV crimes but have transport challenges to travel to any SARC centre that is closest to them.’’

Atoba also called for the appointment of more high court judges and amendment of some sections of the Child Welfare Protection Law and the Penal Code. FIDA also presented the Hausa translation of Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Kaduna State (2017), which was done by the association, to the governor. Responding, el-Rufai thanked FIDA for the visit and promised the government would do whatever it could to support the association to make it more effective.

The governor lamented that rape and GBV had become an epidemic as the data was worrisome. He added that he recognised the role that FIDA had been playing to ameliorate the problem. El-Rufai said that his administration has been clamouring for both Family Courts and Small Disputes Courts, where minor disputes “can be easily resolved without recourse to legal procedures, so that the load on our justice system will be reduced”. He added: “We are also working to have more judges in the state.

I think that Kaduna State needs 20 more high court judges. We put in a request to the National Judicial Council (NJC) but we are not getting the appropriate response; we got approval for only four.” The governor said that Kaduna State even offered to pay the salaries of these judges that the government requested for because ‘’our high court judges are overworked”. According to el-Rufai, the average workload of a high court judge in Kaduna State is over 200 cases. He said: “No human being can handle that efficiently. It is delaying justice and also encouraging impunity.”

The governor disclosed that people who were taken to court for the violence which occurred in 2016 were yet to be convicted. He added: “That is why we had another outbreak recently. If people are being convicted, then it will send a lesson.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Clerics, parents, police boost rape, child abuse –Advocate

Posted on Author JULIANA FRANCIS

Mr. Ebenezer Omejalile is the secretary and operations manager of Advocates for Children and Vulnerable Persons Network (ACVPN). In this interview with JULIANA FRANCIS, he reveals the challenges in combating rapists in Nigeria What does your job entail? I’m a social worker and master trainer in child protection and youth development. I’m a consultant to […]
Metro & Crime

Kaduna: One killed as gunmen invade school, abduct JSS3 students

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Armed men yesterday invaded Prince Academy in Kaduna and abducted scores of Junior Secondary School (JSS 3) students preparing for their examinations.   The gunmen were also said to have abducted some residents of Damba-Kasaya village a community where the school is located. Damba-Kasaya community is located in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State. […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Two more health workers test positive in Nasarawa

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, Lafia

Two more health workers have tested positive for coronaviurs in Nasarawa State bringing the total number to 52.   The reported two cases was revealed by a health worker, who spoke with our Correspondent on condition of anonymity Sunday, said the number was likely going to increase owing to lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) […]

%d bloggers like this: