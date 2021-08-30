Metro & Crime

Rape, gender-based violence, drugs in-take high in Oyo communities, says UNFPA-GAC

Some researchers working on the Global Affairs Canada landscape analysis on sexual and gender-based violence in Oyo State have found high rates of rape in Iseyin and Ogbomoso communities.

The team of experts comprising Oyo State Coordinator for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Dr Adebimpe Adenugba, the Gender Reproductive Health Analyst of UNFPA, Dr Esther Somefun, Drs O.B Babalola, O.K Oyelade and Usman Ojedokun, made this declaration in their preliminary report submitted to the Oyo State Ministry of Health at the Exit/Validation meeting with stakeholders on Global Affairs Canada Landscape Analysis on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, Harmful Traditional Practices and Obstetrics Fistula in the state.

They declared that drugs and alcohol consumption contribute to gender based violence in rural and rural-urban communities of the state than in urban areas, adding that women in interior communities of Oyo State suffer high level of rape, assault, abuse among other vices.

Funded by Global Affairs Canada, the research, which was executed by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Sokoto, Bauchi and Oyo states, include Ogbomosho West, Oyo South, Ibadan North, Kajola and Ibarapa North West. The UNFPA-GAC survey was carried out in 11 council areas including: Saki East, Itesiwaju, Iseyin, Surulere and Iwajowa, Afijio, Ibadan North, Ibadan South West, Oluyole, Egbeda and Ibadan North East.

Speaking on the issue of rape in the affected communities, the Gender Reproductive Health Analyst of UNFPA, Dr Esther Somefun, said: “Yes, they said rape is consistent and is common. Apart from husband raping their wives, there is also child rape, adult rape and elderly rape. They said the children especially are vulnerable because during a period like this with high rate of poverty, they had to send their children hawking, so child labour causes rape. So there is high rate of rape in Iseyin and Ogbomosho communities.”

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Oyo state Ministry of Health, Dr Adebisi Ayoola, assured that the government would look into the preliminary report and take immediate measures to address the challenges before the final report would be submitted.

