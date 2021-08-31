‘Rape, gender-based violence high in Oyo communities’

Some researchers working on the Global Affairs Canada Landscape Analysis on sexual and genderbased violence in Oyo State have discovered that there is a high rate of rape in Iseyin and Ogbomoso communities.

The team of experts comprising Oyo State Coordinator for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Dr Adebimpe Adenugba, the Gender Reproductive Health Analyst of UNFPA, Dr Esther Somefun, Drs O.B Babalola, O.K Oyelade and Usman Ojedokun, made this declaration in their preliminary report submitted to the Oyo State Ministry of Health at the Exit/Validation meeting with stakeholders on Global Affairs Canada Landscape Analysis on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, Harmful Traditional Practices and Obstetrics Fistula in the state.

They declared that drugs and alcohol consumption contribute to gender based violence in rural and rural-urban communities of the state than in urban areas, adding that women in interior communities of Oyo State suffer high level of rape, assault, abuse among other vices.

Funded by Global Affairs Canada, the research which was executed by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Sokoto, Bauchi and Oyo states include Ogbomosho West, Oyo South Ibadan North, Kajola and Ibarapa North West.

The UNFPA-GAC survey was carried out in 11 council areas including: Saki East, Itesiwaju, Iseyin, Surulere and Iwajowa, Afijio, Ibadan North, Ibadan South West, Oluyole, Egbeda and Ibadan North East.

