Metro & Crime

‘Rape, gender-based violence high in Oyo communities’

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibada n Comment(0)

Some researchers working on the Global Affairs Canada Landscape Analysis on sexual and genderbased violence in Oyo State have discovered that there is a high rate of rape in Iseyin and Ogbomoso communities.

 

The team of experts comprising Oyo State Coordinator for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Dr Adebimpe Adenugba, the Gender Reproductive Health Analyst of UNFPA, Dr Esther Somefun, Drs O.B Babalola, O.K Oyelade and Usman Ojedokun, made this declaration in their preliminary report submitted to the Oyo State Ministry of Health at the Exit/Validation meeting with stakeholders on Global Affairs Canada Landscape Analysis on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, Harmful Traditional Practices and Obstetrics Fistula in the state.

They declared that drugs and alcohol consumption contribute to gender based violence in rural and rural-urban communities of the state than in urban areas, adding that women in interior communities of Oyo State suffer high level of rape, assault, abuse among other vices.

 

Funded by Global Affairs Canada, the research which was executed by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Sokoto, Bauchi and Oyo states include Ogbomosho West, Oyo South Ibadan North, Kajola and Ibarapa North West.

 

The UNFPA-GAC survey was carried out in 11 council areas including: Saki East, Itesiwaju, Iseyin, Surulere and Iwajowa, Afijio, Ibadan North, Ibadan South West, Oluyole, Egbeda and Ibadan North East.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Oyo CAN gives guidelines for churches’ re-opening

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

Ahead of the reopening of worship centers in Oyo State as directed by Governor Seyi Makinde, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo State chapter has recommended multiple services in all churches. Speaking in Ibadan Thursday, the new CAN Chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, said the measure was to fulfil the state government’s conditions regarding the […]
Metro & Crime

Three killed, vehicles, houses razed in Niger communal crisis

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

At least three were killed during a clash between Boku and Doko communities over land dispute in Lavun Local Government Area of Niger State. It was learnt that the dispute, which has lingered for over 50 years, snowballed into a confrontation on Thursday and Friday when Doko people reportedly attacked the people of Boku, leaving […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Infant, seven others die in fresh Lagos explosion

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf, Muritala Ayinla and Taiwo Jimoh

…vehicles, 25 houses, hotel, church burnt •Sanwo-Olu: It’s a sad occurrence •Adhere to safety regulations, NNPC tells facilities’ owners An infant, a woman and six others yesterday lost their lives in yet another gas explosion in Lagos. Several other people were injured in the early morning explosion at Baruwa area of Lagos. Several vehicles and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica