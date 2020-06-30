Rape: Nigeria records 155 cases per month – Lawyer

Metro (pix: r

A legal practitioner, Mrs. Ijeoma Mike-Ajanwachukwu, on Monday said 155 rape cases are recorded every month in the country.

She said the figure is only for reported cases of the act.

Ajanwachukwu, who is the Desk Officer; Child Abuse and Trafficking in Ebonyi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, disclosed this at an European Union-United Nation’s (EU-UN) spotlight initiative two-day media engagement dialouge on ending violence against women and girls organised by the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Ebonyi State with support from the EU-UN in Enugu.

She lamented that several cases of rape in the country were never reported.

According to her, the 155 figure of the ugly phenomenon recorded on monthly basis in the country does not include girls abducted by insurgents in the North east who covert the girls to sex slaves.

She described rape as master of violence against the girl child and women in the country and called for concerted efforts to put an end to it.

“As the figure is staggering between 140 and 155 incidents in a month, the figure on reported cases, several cases are never reported.

“Again, the figure may not have included those abducted, kept, raped and being raped by the Boko Haram in the Sambisa forest,” she said.

On her part, UNICEF Communications Specialist, Enugu field office, Mrs. Ijeoma Onuoha-Ogwe, who represented the EU-UN at the event, said sex-for-marks was very rampant in Nigerian universities.

She lamented that female under graduates were being harassed sexually by their lecturers for refusing to yield to their demands.

She added that sex-for-marks in Nigerian universities diminishes the effectiveness of its certificates.

“Sex-for-marks diminishes effectiveness of particular certificate from a particular country. It means that the certificate is being watered down, the process of getting the certificate is being watered down, it connotes a lot of things,” she said.

One of the resource persons at the event, Dr. Chidi Ezinwa of the Department of Mass Communication, ESUT, who spoke on child rights reporting and ethical response from the media, called for review of Evidence Act which he said was outdated and giving room for rapists to escape justice.

