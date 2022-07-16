Rape: No sacred cows in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State government yesterday raised the alarm over the increasing cases of rape in the state and directed that there should be no sacred cow in the enforcement of laws against the ugly trend. The state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, who briefed journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital on the outcome of the state executive council meeting, said the state executive council has directed aggressive campaigns against rape in public institutions including churches, schools, markets and other public pleases.

He said: “EXCO reviewed the unfortunate increase in the rate of rape in Ebonyi State and commended the office of Her Excellency the Wife of the Governor and the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development for a very beautiful job they are doing in the fight against rape in the state. “EXCO directed that there should be no sacred cow in the enforcement of the Laws on Rape.

EXCO directed the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Information and State Orientation, the office of the SA Students Affairs, SA Strategy and SSA Religious and Welfare Matter to carry out urgent State campaigns against rape in public institutions including churches, schools, markets and other public places.” The government also observed an increase in use of hard drugs in the state and directed its new SA on hard drugs, Chief Mark Onu, to head a campaign against the phenomenon.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...