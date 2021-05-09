Rape of democracy: How governors cripple LGs

In defiance of historical global trends and extant constitutional provisions, governors now make bold their abhorrence for local government autonomy. By their words, actions and disposition, they not only rob the councils of their independence but also strangulate the third tier of government.

Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution guarantees the local government system through democratically elected local councils.

Accordingly, every state government shall, subject to “Section 8 of the Constitution, ensure their existence under a law which provides for the establishment, structure, composition, finance and functions of such councils.”

The councils are expected to pursue the common interest of the community in the area, traditional association of the community and administrative convenience. It shall be the duty of a local government council within the state to participate in economic planning and development of the area and an economic planning board shall be established by a Law enacted by the House of Assembly of the state. According to the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution,

15 functions of the local government include collection of rates, radio and television licenses; establishment, maintenance of cemeteries, burial grounds and homes for destitute or infirm, licensing of bicycles, trucks (other mechanically propelled trucks), canoes, wheelbarrows and carts, financing primary education, drainage, market, road rehabilitations and construction.

With regards to sharing of the national revenue, the Federal Government takes 52 per cent, while the state governments take 26.72 and the local governments take 20.60 per cent.

Hence in the month March 2021, out of the N681.33 billion shared by the three tiers of government, the Federal Government received N212.146 billion, the state governments received N179.242 billion, and the Local Government Councils received N132.193 billion.

However, by the stance of the state governors, the 774 local governments would never get the N132 billion earmarked for them, especially in the view of the joint account they operate with the state government.

They don’t enjoy financial autonomy as, neither is free nor fair election conducted in the councils. In 2019, the Financial Intelligence Unit directed that state governors should never hold joint accounts with local governments but to ensure their autonomy.

Though this has been resisted by the governors, it was expected that this new policy would have given Local governments, a new lease of life. Reports from various states of the federation indicate that the local government administration has been annexed by the governors as appendages of their offices. Local government chairmen and councilors are handpicked and their elections fall short of basic democratic tenets.

In most cases, they are tied to the apron strings of the state governors through the Ministry of Local Government. Save for a few exceptions, in most cases, the councils barely get up to N2 million in a month, while all capital projects are awarded by state governors and their cronies. Ironically, a number of governors today started out as local government chairmen.

For instance, Governor Nyesom Wike of River State is one, having risen to that level because he delivered the dividends of democracy as council chairman. As a result of their quality leadership at the local government level, they were counted worthy for the office of governor in their respective states.

In some cases, the tenure of the LG executives is illegally truncated by the governors who dissolve the councils’ executives at will, as done by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State about two years ago until the Supreme Court nullified it on Friday.

‘LGs as appendages in Ekiti’

To the Ekiti State branch Chairman, NULGE, Comrade Olatunde Olaseyi, the governors view the local governments as extension of their wives’ kitchen.

This, he said, has impacted negatively on the development of the structure of the councils, which in turn has stunted the growth of democracy and has left the masses holding the short end of the stick.

He added that in the state governors’ bids to perpetuate illegalities, they impose their puppets with the aim of subverting the process of government in order to satisfy their selfish desires.

The overbearing attitude of the governors has affected developments at the grassroots and subsequently jeopardised democracy. He said: “Governors’ emasculation of the local government has affected democracy in Nigeria generally. It has robbed the local government of accountability. People are no longer accountable.

The electorate at the grassroots is unable to vote for candidates of their choices, thereby denying the emergence of leaders at that level.” Insiders said that the State Independent Electoral Commission’s management of election at the state levels leaves much to be desired.

“SIEC is a creation of the governor and he who pays the piper dictates the tune. From experience, SIEC dances to the tune of the governor and appoints cronies of the governor and when they get there, they would not be accountable to the people.

“This has robbed the grassroots of the development which was supposed to be established in the local government and resulted in capital flight; even most of the functions and duties of local governments have equally been usurped by the governors. It has badly affected our system. Democracy at local government level has been openly raped in broad daylight.

People are being denied their choice. “In the past, the rural dwellers knew who to vote for; they put people, technocrats, people of integrity in the saddle of leadership at the local government and development abound that time because the chairman of local government would not see himself as a product of the governor, but of the people of that local government who voted him to power,” a source familiar with the process said.

This is the line towed by the Publicity Secretary, Ekiti State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr. Raphael Adeyanju, who said: “The ruling party imposes a person they can control.

That is why emergence of candidates doesn’t go through normal process. Governor and his wife are dictating who would be the candidates of the party. The ruling party constitutes SIEC who would do their biddings and rig the election. That’s why in most cases, opposition parties don’t want to take part in the local government elections.

“It is so sad and unfortunate that the party which prides itself as progressive is the one that is strictly opposed to local government autonomy. If there is local government autonomy, they would be financially independent to control their purse and impact positively on the lives of the people. Local government is the nearest to the people. “Go to all local governments in Ekiti State now; there is no single project initiated by any local government. The LG secretariats are an eyesore; not a block has been lifted on another block. The money coming to local governments has always been controlled and expended by the state government.”

Constitution clear on LG autonomy –Kwara PDP

The Kwara State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Kola Shittu, said the 1999 Constitution as Amended was very clear on the provisions of local governments as regards their composition, structures, functions and administration, adding that the provisions were explicit enough to let a West African School Certificate holder or its equivalent understand and ensure its implementation.

He said:”The most important is that composition of local councils is guaranteed by elective positions. That is as the third tier of government, you should have elected council chairmen, councilors and appointed supervisory councilors.

No more, no less. This is how it should be. “In Kwara State today, there has been no elected council for about two years now. The elected councils before this administration were illegally dissolved against existing Supreme Court pronouncements.

The state governor even again illegally dissolved the State Independent Electoral Commission whose responsibility it is to organise the local council elections. “The action was challenged in court and the state government lost. Yet, the governor has carried on with its impunity of the rule of law in the state. He has just set up an illegal caretaker committee for the local government areas which is really very absurd.

This is tantamount to killing democracy at this stage of our national development and the world focus. It is really very sad. “The effects of this bastardisation of the rule of law and killing of democracy in the state include retrogression of various facets of development in the areas of economy, social and political developments, unemployment’ poverty and insecurity.

“My take as Kwara State PDP Chairman is that the governor should, in conjunction with the State House of Assembly, immediately conduct the overdue local government elections.

The governor and government should respect the rule of law by adhering to all court decisions; create an enabling environment for youths and women empowerment and employment. “We need a progressive Kwara, where improved meaningful infrastructural facilities are provided for the citizens like good roads, sound education, good health facilities, agriculture and the rest.”

But his APC counterpart, Alhaji Tajudeen Aro, absolved the governors of blame. “State governors are not the problems but pure constitutional problems that emanated soon after the implementation of the 1999 Constitution.

“That Constitution that is still being operated completely removed the independence of the local governments by placing them directly under the state governments with ambiguous clauses that super imposed the state over the local government. Except if there is an amendment that allows the INEC to conduct local government elections, remove all laws that make local governments subservient to the state, the problems will persist.

“Twenty-two years after its operation, there has not been any meaningful legislative attempt to change the tide in favour of LG autonomy.”

NULGE applauds Kebbi gov

However, it is not the story of gloom all through. Some state governors are head and shoulder above their peers. Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State is one of them. The leadership of NULGE in Kebbi State applauded the state governor for maintaining peace by following the rules and regulations at the local government levels.

Speaking to our correspondent, the State Chairman of NULGE, Comrade Umar Mohammed, said that the state government has conducted two elections while all were in the good atmosphere. He said: “We really appreciate the efforts of the Governor Atiku Bagudu for moving the local government areas forward and maintaining the prompt payment of the salaries.

In some states, some local governments cannot pay their salaries but Kebbi State Governor is not owning them even one month salary. He had cleared all salaries”. He continued: “The current chairmen were elected and we have no Caretaker Chairmen. He conducted the election and people elected their candidates and chairmen. We at NULGE enjoy working with him.”

The National President of NULGE, Comrade Akeem Olatunji Ambali, on his part, demanded full political and financial autonomy for local governments, insisting that the success of Nigeria depended on the performance of the third tier of government.

Ambali, who described the appointment of caretaker committees by governors as “illegal, unconstitutional and an aberration” and called for the scrapping of state electoral commissions, argued that, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should be in charge of local government elections.

The NULGE President, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said, it was unfortunate that the governors and other state collaborators have stifled the development of the third tier of government by hijacking the funds and statutory functions of local governments.

Ambali noted that the national body of NULGE has embarked on aggressive campaigns across the country to condemn and reject the attempt to delist local government from the 1999 Constitution. He said: “We see this as attempt to license pilfering and diversion of local government funds by governors and their collaborators.”

In view of this, Comrade Ambali called on President Muhammadu Buhari to raise an Executive Order to “restrain state governors from dissolving democratically elected leadership at local governments, appointing caretaker committees; that is illegal, unconstitutional and an aberration or conducting local government elections.

“The abysmal performance of local government system in Nigeria is occasioned by continuous rape of local government system by hijacking the political and the financial autonomy of local governments, thereby crippling their performances. “When local governments are appropriated fund from FAC, some of the state governors use Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) at the state level which served as a conduit pipe to divert local government resources, thereby limiting their abilities to perform.

“You see it on paper that a local government is allocated about N100million but surprisingly, what gets to the local government is less than N10million and this money has been diverted.

“Apart from that, the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of local governments has also been seized because statutorily, local government is expected to carry out generation of revenue in the area of tenement rate, which has been hijacked by state governments, in terms of control and construction of markets and motor parks and garages.

“You see that here and there, your signage board which is not within the purview of state governments, it is Local Government function and no state government has any business in controlling or organising motor parks but you see them appointing parks and garages managers. That was why the ALGON in Oyo State took the governor to court and a competent court of jurisdiction delivered a judgment. “For us in NULGE, we believe that if we want to get it right in Nigeria, complete Local Government autonomy should be granted, so that the myriad of problems confronting Nigeria will be reduced.

“Local government has the capacity to stem the tide of insecurity by creating native security outfits to complement the efforts of the police. What we need is Local Government Police, not state police because the state centre, the cosmopolitan cities are already over-policed. We have the force headquarters, military base, Air Force base, DSS headquarters at the city centres.

So, where we are having serious problem of insecurity is at the hinterlands, on the rural routes where people are being attacked and raped and terrorism thrive. “If we are serious in Nigeria, we must carry out direct funding of Local governments.

This is the right way to go. “That is why I said the states have hijacked the political autonomy of the local governments. What we are calling for in NULGE is that there should be immediate scrapping of so-called State Independent Electoral Commissions, which have been manifestly dependent and the elections conducted by them have been seen to be charades, whereby when we have a party at the centre in the state, if it’s APC or PDP, they (State Electoral Commissions) will only return all chairmen and councilors from the same party.

This cannot reflect the political will and aspirations of Nigerians, so we condemn this. “The only place that we have an election of local government that reflect the wishes and the aspirations of the people is at the FCT Development Areas and Councils where INEC conducts the election.

“But the states, the governors only conduct local government elections and use the local government system for their selfish interests. The governors dissolve local administrations at will and put in their cronies, who they appoint to allow them to siphon local government resources.

So, that is why we said if we want to get it right in Nigeria, let us grant full political and financial autonomy to local governments. “Let the money meant for local governments get to their accounts directly, so that the leaders will be accountable, people can engage them and they will be able to deliver the dividends of democracy.

“By our own demographic survey, over 70 per cent of Nigerians reside within rural communities. So, if we really meant well, we want local governments to tar community roads, open up roads leading to the farms, provide electricity by providing transformers; we want local government to be able to construct and equip Primary Healthcare Centres; we want local government to carry out vocation skills acquisition, give empowerment to the youths and also engage in securing the people, the best thing to do is to urgently give local governments autonomy.” Speaking on LGs’ financial autonomy recently,

Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said governors were not opposed to the autonomy of the councils. Rather, when the section of the constitution was sent to the 36 states assemblies, only 10 which is far less than the required 24 supported it. “So it was dead on arrival.”

