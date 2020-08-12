Rape of minor: Kano court sentences man to death by stoning

Another man in Kano, Mati Abdu has been sentenced to death by stoning for raping a minor.

The Upper Shariah Court sitting in the state sentenced 60-year-old Abdu, who hails from Farsa Village in Tsanyawa Local Government Area, to death after catching him in a compromising position with a minor.

Abdu was arrested by the Police in 2019 after an alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Farsa Village.

Justice Ibrahim Sarki Yola after hearing from witnesses and the suspect sentenced him to death by stoning because he was married.

Kano Courts Public Relations Officer, Baba Jibo confirmed the sentencing to journalists.

