Metro & Crime

Rape of minor: Kano court sentences man to death by stoning

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Comment(0)

Another man in Kano, Mati Abdu has been sentenced to death by stoning for raping a minor.
The Upper Shariah Court sitting in the state sentenced 60-year-old Abdu, who hails from Farsa Village in Tsanyawa Local Government Area, to death after catching him in a compromising position with a minor.
Abdu was arrested by the Police in 2019 after an alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Farsa Village.
Justice Ibrahim Sarki Yola after hearing from witnesses and the suspect sentenced him to death by stoning because he was married.
Kano Courts Public Relations Officer, Baba Jibo confirmed the sentencing to journalists.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

One Million Boys’ leader, Ebila, killed in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Alleged leader of an Ibadanbased terror group, “One Million Boys,” Biola Ebila, has been killed. Ebila, who was declared wanted a few months ago by the Oyo State Police Command, was killed around Olomi area of Ibadan yesterday afternoon.   The deceased was declared wanted by the police for his alleged involvement in the murder […]
Metro & Crime

Suspect: We kidnapped our Chinese boss for short paying, sacking us

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A 34-year-old vulcaniser, Jayeola Adelekan, working with Xinxin Energy Limited, located at the Odogbolu area of Ogun State, has revealed that he and six other men organised the abduction of his 65-yearold Chinese boss because he was fond of short paying and sacking Nigerians. Adelekan was arrested along with six others, identified as Adetayo Adeniran, […]
Metro & Crime

Flood destroys property, renders many homeless in Oyo, as Makinde promises palliatives

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Sequel to the ravaging effects of the heavy rain that fell on Tuesday evening in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and its environs, which rendered many people homeless and property destroyed, the state governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, paid an on- the-spot-assessment visit to the communities affected. Worst hit among the communities that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: