Rape: Reps ask FG to set up special courts

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to immediately set up special courts for the offence of rape, sexual and gender based violence. It also asked the relevant regulatory agencies to set up accelerated court hearing mechanism and prosecution for the said offences. The House gave the advice yesterday after adopting a motion sponsored by Hon Unyime Idem at the plenary. Presenting the motion, Idem said a few months ago, the country was ravaged by the deadly coronavirus and in the midst of waging the war, the country is being confronted with another pandemic -the pandemic of rape and gender violation. He said there has been an unprecedented increase in numbers of rape and violations cases in the country.

He informed that the Nigerian Police Force has reported a surging record between January 2020 and May 2020 of over 717 rape cases formally reported. “That is an average of 143 cases per month and around five cases per day. “And these are only reported cases. Your guess of the unreported ones is as good as mine. Definitely, there are also thousands of unreported cases”, he stated. The lawmaker noted that the public outrage on account of rape and other violent crimes against women and girls leading to the death of some of the victims.

