News

Rape: Reps ask FG to set up special courts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to immediately set up special courts for the offence of rape, sexual and gender based violence. It also asked the relevant regulatory agencies to set up accelerated court hearing mechanism and prosecution for the said offences. The House gave the advice yesterday after adopting a motion sponsored by Hon Unyime Idem at the plenary. Presenting the motion, Idem said a few months ago, the country was ravaged by the deadly coronavirus and in the midst of waging the war, the country is being confronted with another pandemic -the pandemic of rape and gender violation. He said there has been an unprecedented increase in numbers of rape and violations cases in the country.

He informed that the Nigerian Police Force has reported a surging record between January 2020 and May 2020 of over 717 rape cases formally reported. “That is an average of 143 cases per month and around five cases per day. “And these are only reported cases. Your guess of the unreported ones is as good as mine. Definitely, there are also thousands of unreported cases”, he stated. The lawmaker noted that the public outrage on account of rape and other violent crimes against women and girls leading to the death of some of the victims.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Turkey wants French apology over Mediterranean warships incident

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday Turkey expects France to apologise after an incident between Turkish and French warships in the Mediterranean prompted Paris to request a NATO investigation. Relations between the NATO members have soured over the Libya conflict, where Turkey supports the internationally recognised government and accuses Paris of backing the eastern-based […]
News

People killed as major quake shakes southern Mexico

Posted on Author Reporter

  A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck southern Mexico’s Pacific coast on Tuesday, killing at least six people and seriously injuring others in isolated villages, while causing damage to buildings hundreds of miles away in Mexico City. The fatalities were near the quake’s center in Oaxaca, a mountainous state known for its coffee, mescal […]
News

COVID-19: Doctors appeal for adequate protective gear in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Bayelsa State chapter, has appealed to the State Task Force on COVID-19 to ensure adequate supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for its members. The President, Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Yenagoa chapter of the association, Dr. Ebidimie-Divine Irole made the appeal in an interview with journalists in Yenagoa, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: