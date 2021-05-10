Raped, murdered job-seeker, Umoren, had 4.12 GPA –UNIUYO

26-year-old graduate, Iniubong Umoren, who was raped and killed a few days ago by a man who lured her with a fake job interview in Akwa Ibom State, has emerged as a top performer in her graduating class. Umoren graduated from the Department of Philosophy, University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. She was waiting for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) call up before she was killed a few days ago allegedly by a 20-year-old man, Uduak Akpan.

She came seventh among the top graduating students in the 2018/2019 class, with a GPA of 4.12, according to the final result released by the University of Uyo.

The Acting Head of Department of Philosophy, University of Uyo, Associate Professor Idorenyin Esikot, confirmed the authenticity of the result to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said Umoren, with such remarkable performance, would have possibly been employed as a lecturer in the department after her mandatory NYSC programme. She was a few points away from making a first class, Esikot told PREMIUM TIMES in Uyo on Saturday.

He said: “She was a very committed and focused student, very hard working. In fact, she was very versatile because apart from her academics, she was a footballer, playing for our female team.

“She was very social and dependable; she wasn’t the kind of student that would play around. Whatever she did, she was very committed.” Esikot said Umoren’s tragic end was a personal loss to him.

He added: “Anytime I remember it, it’s like a nightmare; very unfortunate. “If she had been alive and wanted to come into the (teaching) profession, she is the kind of student we would encourage to come into the profession.

She was a student who never failed a course and was always doing well. Those who know my department, before you can come out top the way she did, then you must agree that she was really hard working.

“We have some of our colleagues, who are lecturers (today), who graduated with less GPA than her.”

The police have arrested Akpan, who has reportedly confessed to raping and killing Umoren. The suspect, described as a serial rapist, had buried Umoren’s body in a shallow grave in his father’s compound.

The police and the Akwa Ibom State government have promised to ensure the slain woman gets justice

Like this: Like Loading...