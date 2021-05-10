Metro & Crime

Raped, murdered job-seeker, Umoren, had 4.12 GPA –UNIUYO

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

26-year-old graduate, Iniubong Umoren, who was raped and killed a few days ago by a man who lured her with a fake job interview in Akwa Ibom State, has emerged as a top performer in her graduating class. Umoren graduated from the Department of Philosophy, University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. She was waiting for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) call up before she was killed a few days ago allegedly by a 20-year-old man, Uduak Akpan.

 

She came seventh among the top graduating students in the 2018/2019 class, with a GPA of 4.12, according to the final result released by the University of Uyo.

The Acting Head of Department of Philosophy, University of Uyo, Associate Professor Idorenyin Esikot, confirmed the authenticity of the result to PREMIUM TIMES.

 

He said Umoren, with such remarkable performance, would have possibly been employed as a lecturer in the department after her mandatory NYSC programme. She was a few points away from making a first class, Esikot told PREMIUM TIMES in Uyo on Saturday.

 

He said: “She was a very committed and focused student, very hard working. In fact, she was very versatile because apart from her academics, she was a footballer, playing for our female team.

 

“She was very social and dependable; she wasn’t the kind of student that would play around. Whatever she did, she was very committed.” Esikot said Umoren’s tragic end was a personal loss to him.

 

He added: “Anytime I remember it, it’s like a nightmare; very unfortunate. “If she had been alive and wanted to come into the (teaching) profession, she is the kind of student we would encourage to come into the profession.

 

She was a student who never failed a course and was always doing well. Those who know my department, before you can come out top the way she did, then you must agree that she was really hard working.

 

“We have some of our colleagues, who are lecturers (today), who graduated with less GPA than her.”

 

The police have arrested Akpan, who has reportedly confessed to raping and killing Umoren. The suspect, described as a serial rapist, had buried Umoren’s body in a shallow grave in his father’s compound.

 

The police and the Akwa Ibom State government have promised to ensure the slain woman gets justice

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

We rob residents during gang clashes –Teenager

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A suspected member of a notorious gang, Star Boys, at the Ijesha area of Lagos has told the police that gangs in the area and Itire usually take advantage of violent clashes to rob residents. The suspect, Opeyemi Ayoola (19), was arrested alongside four others by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the […]
Metro & Crime

Herdsmen demand N100m to release abducted Benue pastor

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

*As Dep. Gov visits displaced victims Suspected armed Fulani insurgents, who kidnapped Rev. Pastor JY Juku in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State Tuesday are demanding N100 million as a condition for his release. New Telegraph learnt that Rev. Juku was abducted at about 2a.m. from his country home at Iorza Ukemberagya Tswarev in […]
Metro & Crime

Businessman slams N1.5bn harassment suit on police, Lagos ministry

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

The Managing Director of Emilinks Ltd, Solomon Nwadiogbu, has slammed a N1.5 billion suit on the police, Lagos State Ministry of Youth, Sport and Social Development, and seven others at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged violation of his fundamental rights. In his averments in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1090/2020, Nwadiogbu alleged that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica