Raped, murdered UNILORIN student must get justice –Minister

Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has sought justice for the University of Ilorin undergraduate, Blessing Olajide, who was raped and murdered. Tallen made this known yesterday in a statement in Abuja. Tge minister described the incident as a heinous act.

She said: “It is most disheartening to receive the report of the alleged rape and murder of this young promising Blessing Olajide. I see this as a heinous act. It is an act that falls below the threshold of accepted behaviour and no excuse should be made in condemning this act.

“To say that it was perpetrated against a young female student who was already in the 300-level of her study at the University of Ilorin is most condemnable.

“She was allegedly raped and murdered in her room in the Tanke area of Ilorin, Kwara State. It is most unfortunate that this promising young lady could not feel safe in her home, when it is often said that a person’s home is a person’s fortress?

“Far from throwing up our hands in the air in resignation about the persistent perpetration of rape by the perverts who are still engaging in it, I want to reiterate that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will not yield a ground in our resolve to ensure that perpetrators of rape do not go un-apprehended and unpunished.

“I understand that Blessing Olajide, who, until her death, was a student of the Agricultural Science Department, hailed from Oke-Opin in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

My heart goes out to the parents and family of the victim, as well as her friends and the management of the University of Ilorin over this misfortune and loss.”

The minister urged the state Commissioner of Police, all sister law enforcement agencies, such as the Department of State Services (DSS) and the university management to immediately swing into discreet investigations and action to fish out the perpetrators and the collaborators of this dastardly act with a view to bringing them to book.

She added: “There must be justice for the late Blessing Olajide and her family and friends. My ministry will continue to support every timely action taken to ensure that rape is seen by all in the light of how we see it in the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs: It is a no, no!”

