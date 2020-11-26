Rapists in Pakistan ‘to be chemically castrated’ under new laws

People convicted of rape in Pakistan could be chemically castrated if a new law being backed by the country’s Prime Minister gets the go ahead.

Imran Khan this week approved in principle a law which would also fast track sexual assault cases, according to local reports. He gave his approval during a federal cabinet meeting but the policy has not yet been announced officially by his government, reports metro.co.uk.

It comes amid increased reports of sexual violence against women and children in the country and several horrific cases that have attracted widespread attention globally.

According to GeoTV, Kahn said in the meeting: ‘We need to ensure a safe environment for our citizens.’

The new law will give rape survivors the ability to register complaints without fear because their identities will be protected by the government.

Women’s role in policing and witness protection will also be improved and special courts will be established to deal with cases.

Giveing a press briefing after the laws were discussed on Tuesday, member of the Senate of Pakistan Faisal Javed Kahn said: ‘Strict punishments against wild beasts abusing children and women, special policing, fast track cases, protection of witnesses and victims, data bank of rapists, quick and expeditious investigations and other points have been drafted.

‘Will be implemented soon to be approved by Parliament.’

Nearly 1,000 women are killed in Pakistan each year in so-called honour killings after being accused of violating norms on love and marriage.

In 2018, serial killer Imran Ali, 24, raped and murdered six-year-old Zainab Ansari in the eastern city of Kasur in Punjab province.

He was later sentenced to death and hanged.

In September, a woman who had broken down on the side of a deserted highway was gang-raped by two attackers in front of her children near the city of Lahore, in eastern Punjab province.

Both men were later arrested.

Convicted rapists in Pakistan currently face a sentence of between 10 and 25 years in prison or the death penalty.

