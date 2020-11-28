Rapists to face death sentence in Lagos –Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State, yesterday read the riot act to gender violence offenders and rapists, insisting that there is no pardon for such people in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre. “We will bring people who have been perpetrating these crimes, knowingly or unknowingly, to book,” the governor said when he received a 54-page compendium on Sexual and Gender- Based Violence compiled by the Stakeholders’ Committee. He added: “We will ensure they never walk freely without the full wrath of the law brought upon them. “It is part of our responsibility to ensure that the vulnerable members of our society have a voice and have access to where they can get justice when their rights are violated.”
Related Articles
Buhari, Kalu felicitate with Buni at 53
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday lauded the Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Committee, Mai Mala Buni, for reconciling factions, bringing back former members and welcoming new ones into the party. The President in a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, also felicitated […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Firm launches monitoring programme to check COVID-19
A rm, Health Moni- toring Service Ni- geria Limited, Isle of Man (NHMS), has launched a novel and fast- est known approach to track- ing of the ravaging coronavi- rus (COVID-19) pandemic as well as other health monitor- ing potentials in the country, with its AI monitoring and risk assessment digital tool. The App, which […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
‘We’ll improve immunisation coverage in Benue’
The National Primary Healthcare De v e l o p m e n t Agency (NPHDA) said it has introduced Modified Integrated Medical Outreach as a new strategy to improve immunisation coverage in Benue State. Executive Secretary, Benue State Primary Healthcare Board, Dr. Bem Ageda, who disclosed this in an interview, said the five-day immunisation […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)