Rapists to face death sentence in Lagos –Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu of Lagos State, yesterday read the riot act to gender violence offenders and rapists, insisting that there is no pardon for such people in Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre. “We will bring people who have been perpetrating these crimes, knowingly or unknowingly, to book,” the governor said when he received a 54-page compendium on Sexual and Gender- Based Violence compiled by the Stakeholders’ Committee. He added: “We will ensure they never walk freely without the full wrath of the law brought upon them. “It is part of our responsibility to ensure that the vulnerable members of our society have a voice and have access to where they can get justice when their rights are violated.”

