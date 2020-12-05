Rapper Kel recounts ugly experiences about Nigerian men

Nigerian rapper Kelechi Ohia popularly known as Kel has recounted the experience that made her give up on Nigerian men. In a tweet shared via her Twitter page on December 3, the rapper said no Nigerian man can shock her again after her last experience with a married man who went to great lengths to conceal his marital status.

“The time I knew no Nigerian man could shock me again was after I dated a dude with an imaginary dead twin brother in an imaginary accident which caused his knee problems (another side story), just to explain the existence of a female presence in his life, which was his own wife,” she tweeted.

The ‘Waa wa Alright’ music star’s tweet came as the discussion on social media was centred on singer Burna Boy’s cheating allegation. The music star is being accused of cheating on his girlfriend Stefflon Don by a 23-year-old girl Jo Peal who has alleged that she and the singer had been secretly dating for two years.

