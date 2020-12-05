Arts & Entertainments

Rapper Kel recounts ugly experiences about Nigerian men

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nigerian rapper Kelechi Ohia popularly known as Kel has recounted the experience that made her give up on Nigerian men. In a tweet shared via her Twitter page on December 3, the rapper said no Nigerian man can shock her again after her last experience with a married man who went to great lengths to conceal his marital status.

“The time I knew no Nigerian man could shock me again was after I dated a dude with an imaginary dead twin brother in an imaginary accident which caused his knee problems (another side story), just to explain the existence of a female presence in his life, which was his own wife,” she tweeted.

The ‘Waa wa Alright’ music star’s tweet came as the discussion on social media was centred on singer Burna Boy’s cheating allegation. The music star is being accused of cheating on his girlfriend Stefflon Don by a 23-year-old girl Jo Peal who has alleged that she and the singer had been secretly dating for two years.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Naira Marley to ladies: Make your money, avoid unnecessary sex

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Controversial Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, has charged ladies to be financially independent to avoid “unnecessary sex.” On Wednesday, the record executive took to his social media handle to address issues pertaining to the motivation for relationships among lovers. “Girls make your own money it will save you from unnecessary sex,” […]
Arts & Entertainments

Gideon Okeke: How female filmmaker threatened to end my career

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, is speaking up about a harassment experience he had seven years ago. The famously vocal actor shared on Instagram how an unnamed female filmmaker threatened to end his acting career following an argument that involved him speaking his ‘truth’. He shared: “You’ll never find work in this industry! Let no one […]
Arts & Entertainments

KEMZ MAMA: Opportunities are few for females in movie industry, I nearly gave up

Posted on Author ROSEMARY NWOSU

Kemi Ikuseedun, more known as Kemz Mama or simply Mummy Wa thanks to her character as the housewife in comedian, Mr. Macaroni’s skit, identifies as an actress and content creator. In this interview with ROSEMARY NWOSU, she reminisced on her acting journey so far and explains how she bagged the role of Mr. Macaroni’s housewife […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: