Arts & Entertainments

Rapper Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal gun charge

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Rapper Lil Wayne pled guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a firearm, prosecutors said on Friday, and he faces up to 10 years in prison.
Wayne, 38, was found last December with a loaded, gold-plated .45 caliber handgun in his baggage aboard a private plane that had landed at an executive airport near Miami.
The rapper was previously found guilty of a felony crime, prohibiting him from having the weapon or ammunition, reports Reuters.
Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Florida said in a written statement that police had received an anonymous tip that Wayne was carrying the firearm.
Howard Srebnick, the last known lawyer representing Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Wayne is scheduled to be sentenced on January 28.
TMZ reported on its website on Friday that Wayne reached a plea deal with prosecutors in exchange for leniency, but ultimately his sentence is up to U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams.
Prosecutors did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding any plea deal.

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Arlington standstill for Mistura Asunramu

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

United States-based Nollywood star, Mistura Asunramu (aka Fali Olomi), recorded another landslide in Texas as her annual Old School Night which coincided with America Thanksgiving Day is the talk of the town. The event, which was put together by 11th Media Global Concept showcased Yoruba culture at its best, and the FABS resources centre which […]
Arts & Entertainments

VICTOR OWA: I see myself holding AMAA or AMVCA for Best Actor in 3 years

Posted on Author ROSEMARY NWOSU

Talented Nigerian actor, Victor Owa, who has been featured in various movies like Aiyetoro Town, Dorothy, Relatives, Before Dawn, Ten Virgins and many more, in this interview with ROSEMARY NWOSU, talks about the struggle of being an actor. Excerpts… Describe the struggles involved in becoming an actor. The acting industry is the toughest industry in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ric Hassani to create original music for David Oyelowo, Oprah Winfrey’s film

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani announced recently that he would be providing original soundtrack for American actor of Nigerian descent, David Oyelowo’s directorial debut, ‘The Water Man.’ The Oprah Winfrey- produced movie, which is currently in post-production was exclusively teased on People Magazine with pictures. This comes about a year after Hassani sold out a show […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: