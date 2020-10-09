Arts & Entertainments

Rapper Tory Lanez charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Rapper Tory Lanez has been charged with shooting fellow star Megan Thee Stallion during an argument earlier this year.
Lanez, 28, is accused of shooting the 25-year-old in both feet following a party in the Hollywood Hills in July, reports Sky News.
He has been charged with assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and inflicting great bodily injury, Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said.
His arraignment will take place on October 13 and prosecutors say he faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted.
Lanez, real name is Daystar Peterson, is thought to have been in an SUV with Megan, whose real name is Megan Pete, on July 12.
The pair got into an argument after going to a party and as Megan went to leave the car, Lanez shot “several times” at her feet, prosecutors claim.
Megan spoke about the alleged incident in an Instagram video, saying she was “extremely grateful to be alive” and describing it as a “traumatic night”.
She told her followers that police took her to hospital where bullets were removed from her feet.
The 25-year-old, who is from Houston, said in the clip: “Yes … Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and people to these blogs lying. Stop lying!”
Lanez, who is originally from Canada, previously denied shooting her, claiming in a song released last month that he had been framed.
In the song ‘Money Over Fallouts’, he says: “you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”
Megan Thee Stallion was featured in Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world list and her song Savage, which features Beyonce, was an international hit.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Toke Makinwa says she’s tired of being an independent woman

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has stated that she’s tired of being an independent woman, saying that she wants to be pampered. The multi-talented media personality made this known in the latest episode of her vlog ‘Toke Moments.’ “You know this independent woman thing when you are trying to act like a boss ‘I gat my […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘I’m saving money for your dowry’, Kate Henshaw shares love message

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw has shared a message that she received from an admirer whose name was not revealed. The actress took to her page on Twitter to share the message with her fans and followers. In the screenshot that was shared online, the male admirer said that he cannot keep his eyes away from […]
Arts & Entertainments

NFVCB threatens to track LGBT filmmakers in Nollywood

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

The National Film Video and Censor’ Board (NFVCB) has reaffirmed its stance against Nollywood films portraying homosexual acts on screen. This comes in the wake of recent reports confirming the ongoing production of a Lesbian themed feature film ‘Ife’ directed by filmmaker, Uyai Ikpe-Etim. Reacting to this, the board’s Executive Director, Adedayo Thomas announced in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: