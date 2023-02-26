News

Rare California storm wreaks havoc as snow hits LA

Mass power outages, flooding and the closures of both motorways and beaches are reported in California as a rare winter storm sweeps the US state.

More than 120,00 people – many of them in the Los Angeles area – are without electricity after days of fierce winds, reports the BBC.

The main north-south motorway on the West Coast, Interstate 5, remains shut in the mountainous section known as the Grapevine.

The storm, which is due to weaken, is one of the strongest to hit the state.

Relentless winds have toppled trees and downed power lines.

On Saturday, all beaches were closed for several hours due to lightning strikes in LA County, the authorities said.

There were also reports of flights grounded in the region.

In its latest bulletin just after 20:00 GMT on Saturday (12:00 local time), the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of heavy rains and thunderstorms over Southern California.

“As the front moves inland, snow will move over the Northern Intermountain Region and into Northern California on Sunday morning,” the NWS said.

So far there have been no reports of any storm-related deaths or injuries.

Earlier this week, snowflakes were seen falling in Los Angeles, a city famed for its palm trees and sun-kissed boulevards.

Local residents were seen marvelling at the unfamiliar sight of a snow flurry around the Hollywood sign on Mount Lee.

And San Francisco broke a 132-year record low temperature for 24 February, dipping to 39F (4C) on Friday morning.

