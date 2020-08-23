Body & Soul

Rare cemani chicken sells as much as N1m

Ayam Cemani chickens, unusual Indonesian breed, are all black right the way from their feathers and organs to their muscles and even blood.

 

They are believed to have magical powers, the meat is said to bring good fortune and cure various illnesses.

 

The chickens are much sought-after in their native land as well as abroad and a healthy, medium-sized chicken has sold for as much as £1,700 ($2,140). It is worth approximately, N1,005,800.

 

The question is, can you buy and eat this chicken for one million naira.

