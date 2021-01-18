Sports

Rasheedat wins top Spanish title

Super Falcons Rasheedat Ajibade has won her first career title barely three weeks after joining Atletico Madrid Femenino.

 

The 21-year-old former FC Robo Queens star tasted action for just eight minutes in the game after coming on in the 82nd minute. Although her introduction later on in the game did not produce any goal, coach Dani Gonzalez’s ladies already won the game from the opening half.

 

Two goals from Cameroon international Ajara Nchout and one from Deyna Castellanos powered Las Colchoneras to victory in the maiden edition of the cup competition. The 28-year-old Nigerian had a hand in her side’s third goal as they cruised to an emphatic 3-0 win over Levante earlier this weekend.

 

Ajibade confirmed her move to the Primera Division side from Norwegian topflight Avaldnes on January 1 and she is already reaping the dividends for her action.

