Rashford beats Iwobi, Man City star to POTM award

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi supplied the assist for Neal Maupay’s clincher that helped Everton to their first win of the season against West Ham Iwobi has been in red-hot form this season, but his efforts were not enough to get him the coveted award Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has beaten Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi, Kevin De Bruyne, and four others to the Premier League Player of the Month for September.

Iwobi has been magnificent for Everton in the last six months. The former Arsenal man played a big role in the Toffees’ Premier League survival last season. And this season he has been a constant fixture in coach Frank Lampard’s setup. The Super Eagles midfielder has been solid in both attacking and defensive situations.

In fact, Iwobi supplied the assist for Neal Maupay’s goal against West Ham that gave Everton their first win of the season. Iwobi was nominated for the Premier League player of the month for September alongside Rashford, Kevin De Bruyne, Philip Billing, Jacob Ramsey, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg earlier in September.

 

