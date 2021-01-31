Rashford is latest player to receive abuse

*FA vows action against online racism

The Football Association has vowed to work with the government and social media platforms to eradicate racist abuse after a succession of incidents. The Chelsea defender Reece James, West Brom’s Romaine Sawyers and the Manchester United duo Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial were all targeted this week and on Saturday night Marcus Rashford said he had received offensive messages after United’s draw at Arsenal.

In a series of tweets, Rashford said he chose not to share screenshots of the messages he had been sent as “it would be irresponsible to do so … I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don’t need to read it.”

The Manchester United player described the abuse as “humanity and social media at its worst. Yes I’m a black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here.”

The governing body had earlier reiterated its commitment to fight discrimination, saying: “We are united with all of football in our abhorrence of racist abuse … We will continue to work with the rest of the game, the government and social media to remove this, and all elements of, discrimination from our sport.”

*Courtesy: The Guardian

