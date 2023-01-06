Rashford is Man United’s Player for Dec

Marcus Rashford’s scintillating form has seen him voted Manchester United’s Player of the Month for December, after he scored three goals in as many games.

With the season returning to action after the winter break for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Marcus wasted no time getting back to work, and has notched in every one of our matches after the restart.

A stunning solo goal versus Burnley, a deadly finish and assist against Nottingham Forest and a match-winning strike away to Wolves highlight exactly why the attacker is worthy of the award, as voted for by our supporters. For good measure, he was also on the mark in our first outing of 2023, against Bournemouth.

The Reds returned to action at home to Burnley on 21 December, defeating the Clarets 2-0 in the Carabao Cup. Christian Eriksen’s opener in the match was beautifully worked, but it was Rashford who stole the show with a superb run and finish in the second half.

United next faced Forest in the Premier League on 27 December at Old Trafford, and, again, Marcus played a key role for Erik ten Hag’s side.

The attacker opened the scoring in the first period, arriving at the right time to curl Eriksen’s well-worked corner past Wayne Hennessey.

He then followed this with a bursting run down the left before laying the ball into the path of Anthony Martial, who doubled United’s lead in our eventual 3-0 victory.

Our final match of the month, and the calendar year, saw Marcus named among the substitutes away to Wolves. Rashford responded in the perfect way by coming off the bench to grab the winner at Molineux and was unlucky to see another effort ruled out for handball by VAR.

Marcus was introduced at half-time in the match, and exchanged quick passes with Bruno Fernandes before firing home to clinch the three points as United sealed another important three points on the road.

Our no.10 also received our Man-of-the-Match award for this fixture, a worthy accolade given the significance of his strike.

*Courtesy: www.manutd.com

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...