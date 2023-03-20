Sports

Rashford to miss England’s Euro qualifiers with injury

Marcus Rashford will miss England’s European Championship qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine this week after picking up an injury in Manchester United’s FA Cup quarterfinal win over Fulham, the Football Association said on Monday.

Rashford, who scored three goals at the World Cup in Qatar last year, has been in scintillating form this season with 30 goals for club and country.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount will also not report for international duty with an injury.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur’s Fraser Forster has been called up for injured goalkeeper Nick Pope. Forster, who made his debut in 2013, has six England caps but has not played since 2016.

England play Italy in their first Euro 2024 qualifier in Naples on Thursday before hosting Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.

*Courtesy: Reuters

