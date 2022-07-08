RATAWU, NBC kick against law to regulate broadcasting

The Radio, Television and Theatre Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has disagreed on the need to amend the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Act, 2004 to regulate the broadcasting of information in Nigeria. This happened at a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values where the industry stakeholders brainstormed on the way forward for the broadcast industry.
Related Articles
Maiduguri outage: Over N1.5bn revenue lost, N880m spent on tower repairs –Minister
A total of N1.17 billion revenue has been lost from January to September 2021 as a result of the vandalism of the power line linking Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, with the national grid following the destruction of the pylons by Boko Haram insurgents. Also, about N55 million revenue had been lost due to the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Soyinka: FG kidnapped Nnamdi Kanu, his arrest was wrong
Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, says Nnamdi Kanu was kidnapped by the Federal Government. Kanu was on Sunday extradited to Nigeria to face trial after he jumped bail and fled the country in 2017. Speaking with BBC Pidgin on Monday, the literary icon said there would be an uproar in the country if the truth of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari, Gowon, Lalong pay tributes to Gen. Dogonyaro
President Muhammadu Buhari, Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, and Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, were among mourners that paid glowing tribute to former Chief of Defence Staff, Lt-Gen. Joshua Dogonyaro, describing him as a patriotic, brave and disciplined officer, who gave his all to serve Nigeria. President Buhari, who was represented by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)