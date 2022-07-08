News

RATAWU, NBC kick against law to regulate broadcasting

The Radio, Television and Theatre Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU) and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has disagreed on the need to amend the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Act, 2004 to regulate the broadcasting of information in Nigeria. This happened at a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values where the industry stakeholders brainstormed on the way forward for the broadcast industry.

 

