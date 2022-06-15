Rate Hike: Banks, others may pay low dividends

DANGER

High borrowing costs threaten profit margins

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s decision to raise the benchmark interest rate — the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) — to 13 per cent from 11.5 per cent, may lead to banks and other companies reducing the amount they pay out as dividends, according to a report by Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited. According to the report, although the “increase in MPR sends positive signals to investors,” it will also result in corporate margins shrinking due to expensive borrowings. Specifically, the report stated that the hike in interest rate will negatively impact the profitability of companies as “profit margins (would) be threatened by heightened borrowing cost,” thus leading to “possible low dividend payments and tax payments.” They also predicted that following the rate hike, “the general level of interest rates will jump by at least 200 to 300 basis points,” adding that “interbank rates (will) remain at double digits as liquidity tightens.” Despite the tough economy occasioned by the lingering impact of COVID-19 outbreak, several Nigerian companies, including banks, declared dividends for the 2021 financial year. New Telegraph, however, reports that CBN, on January 31, 2018, had directed deposit money banks (DMBs) and discount houses with huge bad loans and low capital base to stop the payment of dividends to their shareholders. The apex bank said at the time that the move was aimed at stemming the tide of rising nonperforming loans (NPLs) and the need to stop further erosion of the capital base of banks and discount houses. Also, in the wake of COVID-19 crisis in 2020, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, advised banks to suspend dividend payment. She said at the time that with the expectation of a deep recession in 2020 and partial recovery in 2021, banks’ resilience would be tested, adding that it was thus essential for financial institutions to have in place strong capital and liquidity positions to support fresh credit. In its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) released in April, IMF slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point, citing Russia’s war in Ukraine and warned that inflation was now a “clear and present danger” for many countries. The Fund said that rising prices for food, energy and other goods could trigger social unrest, particularly in vulnerable developing countries. Analysts note that in its communiqué announcing the hike in MPR to 13 per cent from 11.5 per cent at its meeting on May 24, MPC had said the decision was primarily aimed at curbing accelerating inflation. Speaking on the decision, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said that global supply disruptions occasioned by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resurgence of the COVID-19 in China — the hub of global manufacturing — caused an unprecedented food and energy price surge, adding that these events triggered high levels of inflation globally. He said the apex bank will keep the new rate until it is able to moderate inflation. However, reacting to the decision, the Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, said while the hike in MPR is “understandable,” he was not confident that the move would address high inflation He stated: “The outcome of the MPC meeting of 24th May 2022 was not unexpected, having regard to the intense inflationary pressures, the increasing risks to price stability and the policy tightening trend by Central Banks globally. The primary mandate of CBN is price stability. Numerous headwinds had posed significant risks to this critical CBN’s objective. “Some of these include the surge in commodity prices and impact on energy cost, spike in domestic liquidity from electioneering-related spending and global supply chain disruptions. The hike in MPR by 150 basis points to 13 per cent by MPC is therefore understandable. “But whether this would significantly impact on inflation is a different matter. Already, bank lending has been constrained by the high Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) — many operators in the sector claim that effective CRR is as high as 50 per cent or more for many banks — the discretionary debits by the apex bank, the 65 per cent Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) and liquidity ratio of 30 per cent. Lending situation in the economy is already very tight. “The Nigerian economy is not a credit-driven economy, unlike what obtains in many advanced economies, which have much higher levels of financial inclusion, robust consumer credit framework and strong correlation between interest rate and aggregate demand. The level of financial inclusion in the Nigerian economy is still quite low, access to credit by households and MSMEs is still very challenging and the informal sector accounts for close to 50 per cent of the economy. “The transmission effect of monetary policy on the economy is therefore still very weak. In the Nigerian context, price levels are not interest sensitive. Supply side issues are much more profound drivers of inflation.”

