Rate of Lagos fire is now worrisome – Fire Boss

The Director of the Lagos State Fire Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, on Monday bemoaned the alarming rate of fire incidences in the state for the month of October 2022.

This was made known in a statement released by the Lagos State Government on Monday. She also described recorded 129 emergency calls, with a register of 17 cases in one day, as “worrisome”. It also revealed an over 50 percent increase in the figure recorded in October 2021 with 82 cases.

She, however, ascribed the increased rate of infernos to “indiscriminate storage of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS)”, otherwise known as petrol. An infraction she averred is triggered by a current shortage in supply.

She nevertheless maintained that careless hoarding of the product in inappropriate containers and places cannot be justified because it is detrimental to the safety of lives and properties.

According to the statement, plans have been concluded to take the fire safety enlightenment crusade closer to the people, through public programmes at schools, hospitals, and other grassroots centre

