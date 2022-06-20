Business

Rates’ Hike: Stocks eye steepest slide since 2020

Posted on

World stocks headed for their worst week since markets’ pandemic meltdown in March 2020 as leading central banks doubled down on tighter policy in an effort to tame inflation, setting investors on edge about future economic growth.

 

According to Reuters, the biggest U.S. rate rise since 1994, the first such Swiss move in 15 years, a fifth rise in British rates since December and a move by the European Central Bank to bolster the indebted south all took turns in roiling markets last week. The Bank of Japan was the only outlier in a week where money prices rose around the world, sticking with its strategy of pinning 10-year yields near zero on Friday.

After a week of punchy moves across asset classes, world stocks were down 0.2 per cent on Friday to take weekly losses to 5.8 per cent and leave the index on course for the steepest weekly percentage drop in over two years.

 

Overnight in Asia, the yen was up 1.8 per cent to 134.55 per dollar in volatile trade, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell to a five-week low, dragged by selling in Australia. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.8 per cent and headed for a weekly drop of almost seven per cent. S&P 500 futures ESc1 were up 0.5 per cent and Nasdaq 100 futures rose one per cent, but they are well underwater on the week.

 

“The more aggressive line by central banks adds to headwinds for both economic growth and equities,” said Mark Haefele, Chief Investment Officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

 

